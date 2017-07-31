5 Stunning Moments From UFC 214

Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Fantastic finishes were the theme of the night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, this past Saturday where some of UFC's best clashed in an evening packed with bone-jarring MMA action.

Headlining the big event was the the much-anticipated light heavyweight title bout between Daniel Cormier and Jon "Bones" Jones. The two warriors gave the crowd its money's worth with a fight that lived up to the hype and ended in shocking fashion. Other main card fights included the hard-fought battles between Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia, and Cris Cyborg going up against Tonya Evinger. And the undercards didn't disappoint either, with a handful of entertaining bouts that paired some talented up-and-comers who showcased a variety of impressive MMA skills.

Here are just a few of the the many highlights from UFC 214.