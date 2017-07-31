5 Stunning Moments From UFC 214

Sean M. Haffey / Getty
In the evening’s main event, Jon Jones reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title with his brutal KO of Daniel Cormier. Jones' wicked head kick followed by a flurry of punches finally put Cormier away at the 3:01 mark of the third round.
Returning from a 15-month layoff, Jones (23-1 MMA, 17-1 UFC) kept Cormier (19-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) on his heels with dozens of punches and kicks before finally landing a shot that caught him off guard. From there, the writing was on the wall as Jones quickly finished off his dazed opponent.
“I made it back, man,” Jones said afterward. “It’s such a beautiful moment. I did a lot of right things to get back in this position. Anybody at home who let yourself down, let your family down, let your peers down, it’s never over. As long as you never quit, it’s never over.”