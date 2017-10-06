‘Fast & Furious’ Spin-off Featuring 'The Rock' and Jason Statham Set for 2019: Reports

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham have officially landed their own Fast & Furious spin-off, according to reports. This film has been rumored since April of this year, but nothing had been made official until Thursday.

The spin-off seems like a natural extension of the franchise. Johnson's agent Luke Hobbs and Statham's Deckard Shaw battled through wild action scenes in Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious. They also seem to enjoy working with one another: Statham gave kudos to "The Rock" for his "extremely precise" fight choreography, which made him "a diamond to work with".

In addition, the two also had several “buddy-buddy” moments in Fate of the Furious, as (spoiler alert) the two enemies became allies to battle Charlize Theron's villainous Cypher. That action-packed film earned $1.2 billion worldwide, with only $225 million coming from North America.

The yet-untitled Hobbs-Shaw spin-off will be written by Chris Morgan, who has written every Fast film since Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. As for a director, Predator shot-caller Shane Black "is one name on a list of candidates, though meetings will not take place with possible directors" until a script is finalized, according to Variety.

This information comes amid Universal's decision to push back the ninth Fast & Furious film from 2019 to 2020.

If you can’t wait until then to see Johnson on the big screen, you won't have much time to hold your breath: He’ll be in Jumanji later this year, and in Skyscraper in 2018.