Listen: ‘The Rock’s’ 'WWE 2K18' Playlist Will Make You Want to Run Through a ‘F**king Brick Wall'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already given us his hip-hop playlist, but this time he’s back with the soundtrack for WWE 2K18. The former wrestler is the executive producer for the upcoming video game, and he dropped off a few tunes to get us hyped enough to run through a gym wall.
Writer: Hey DJ here’s the script but say it in your own words. DJ: Sure thing my friend Had a blast being the musical Executive Producer for The #WWE2K18 Deluxe Edition by @WWEGames is available NOW on @AppleMusic. This soundtrack I’ve curated are tracks taken directly from my #IronParadise workout playlist. WARNING: when you listen, you may want to run thru a f*cking brick wall, so listen at your own risk because my tracks are like a runaway locomotive riding dirty in your ear canals. That’s a tad extreme, but I am what I am. Enjoy..
The game is set for an October 17 release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and later on in the fall for the Nintendo Switch.
Although "The Rock" has moved on from professional wrestling, it’s obvious that he hasn’t moved on from the gym—and with that comes a fire playlist to match. Johnson has an unorthodox blend of genres and artists on his playlist, but it seems to do the job for him. Both Johnson’s shoulders and arms routines are no joke, so this blend of jams clearly pushes him through the fire.
Here's what Johnson has to say of his own playlist, “My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks.”
I ain't knockin' no more, I'm breakin' in.. Had fun Executive Producing #WWE2K18 and partnering with #AppleMusic. My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks. * Link to listen in my bio. Enjoy.. STRAIGHT OUT THE GATE - Tech9ne SMOKIN' - Boston BOYZ IN THE HOOD - NWA LAST MAN STANDING - Mayday SOUL MAN - Blues Brothers BLACK SKINHEAD - Kanye West ONE BURBON, ONE SCOTCH, ONE BEER - George Thoroughgood ROCKY MOUNTAIN WAY - Joe Walsh DOWN WITH THE SICKNESS - Disturbed RUNAWAY BABY - Bruno Mars YOU NEVER MET A MOTHERF*CKER LIKE ME - Kid Rock
When Johnson’s not throwing around weight he can be seen on Season 3 of the HBO show Ballers, or his commercial/film with Apple, or showing off his new tattoo. As for future projects, he has officially begun shooting the upcoming film Skyscraper, which is about the safest building in the world catching fire—with Johnson being framed for it. On the producer side, his Seven Bucks production company is teaming up with Universal for a movie about the hunt for Genghis Khan’s lost tomb.
Take a listen, and follow Johnson’s playlist if you need that extra bit of motivation on your next trip to the gym.