‘The Rock’ Announces $25K Donation to 'Hurricane Harvey Challenge' In Response to Kevin Hart’s Nomination

Dwayne Johnson just stepped up to the plate, and announced via Instagram that he sent $25,000 to the Red Cross to help support people who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

In addition, he sent moral support with this message in an Instagram post, “Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength.”



"The Rock" was prompted by Kevin Hart, who began the Hurricane Harvey Challenge and also nominated a bevy of other celebrities to support the cause and use their power to help those affected.

As for Hart and Johnson, the two have a bit of history—both starred in Central Inteligence and will be starring in the upcoming Jumanji film, plus it looks like they had an incredible time together while on set.

If you’re looking to get involved in a positive cause, you can donate to Hart's donation fund here.