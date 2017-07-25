WATCH: Ass-Kicking Trailer for Martial Arts Movie 'Triple Threat'

The punches, kicks, and all-around ass-kickings are coming in droves this summer with a barrage of martial arts movies that are sure to satisfy the genre's fan base.

The latest martial arts-themed thriller to be teased—Triple Threat—groups some of the top talent in the industry for a supercharged fight flick that showcases an array of intense and creative fight scenes which will leave you floored.

Martial arts stars Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and Tiger Chen lead the charge as a band of down and out mercenaries who team up to take on the bad guys. Other notable names in this high-octane thriller include Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins, Celina Jade, Michael Bisping, and Selina Lo.

As with most movies in the ass-kicking genre, the focus is on the amount of physical punishment that can be inflicted; from the looks of this teaser trailer, there's plenty to go around.

While no official release date has been set, expect Triple Threat to be knocking down a theater door near you in 2018.