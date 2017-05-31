Watch: The Making of 'Wonder Woman' in a New, Extended Featurette

Wonder Woman is the fourth film from the DC Extended Universe, and it just might be the best thus far.

We gave the Gal Gadot-starring film a raving review, but what launches this movie to historic levels is the fact that it got the “highest score of any DC or Marvel movie in history with a whopping 97% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer,” according to blastr.com.

The featurette above gave us an inside look at Gadot’s preparation for the role and much more.

Hands down, the best moment of the clip comes at the 5:53 mark, where Gadot ignores the cold temperatures of England and says, “Diana can’t be cold, she is Wonder Woman.”

The Patty Jenkins-directed film is due out on June 2, and is projected to bring in $175 million at the global box office this weekend, according to deadline.com.