Is a Protein Shake Enough After a Heavy Lifting Session?

If you've been lifting for awhile, you probably know the importance of a post-workout snack or shake. But when you try to up your gains with a more intense, heavy-lifting phase, it makes sense to wonder whether your supplement regimen needs a reboot. Jon-Erik Kawamoto, a C.S.C.S. with a master’s degree in kinesiology and the owner of JK Conditioning in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, gave us his take on the matter:

"First and foremost, make sure you’re eating .75 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight daily—so if you weigh 180 pounds, aim for 135 to 180 grams of protein each day. Next, I would recommend adding a daily serving of creatine—it’s been shown to increase power output, strength, and the development of lean mass."