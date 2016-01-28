15 Daily Life Hacks To Achieve Greater Fat Loss

A healthy gut microbiome may be the missing piece to the weight loss puzzle. Daily consumption of probiotics, known as “good bacteria”, can help speed up weight loss. Scientists believe that in addition to aiding the digestive process, probiotics may make your intestinal walls less permeable to molecules that contribute to obesity. Probiotics come in many forms, including supplements and natural food sources, like yogurt, sauerkraut, kombucha, and tempeh. When looking for a high-quality probiotic supplement, those with at least seven strains and at least five billion CFUs (colony forming units) are encouraged.