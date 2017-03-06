7 Ways To Torch Food Cravings

Shutterstock

So, you’ve got cravings. Ready for the truth? Cravings are psychological, not physical, so the only way to break a craving is to change your mindset. If you’ve tried calling a friend, going for a run, drinking endless glasses of water, replacing what you really want with a “lighter” version that didn’t cut it, then it might be time for science to step in.

Hunger is real. Cravings, on the other hand, focus on wanting specific foods, which stem from our relationship to that food. Because we are in a constant push-pull with real hunger versus habitual cravings, we have to get clear about what, when and why we crave certain foods.

Whatever you want to blame your cravings on—hormones, that tricky hippocampus, stress, nutritional deficiencies, your job, lack of sleep, depression, bad habits—cravings can be a real deterrent to getting adequate sleep, reaching your optimum health and wellness goals or paving the way for a leaner, healthier you.

If you’ve tried everything and still can’t kick that daily urge for chocolate or an ice cold beer (or three), try one of these seven little tried-and-true tips to get rid of cravings for good.