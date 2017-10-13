The 9 Best Fall Foods for Weight Loss

Jarren Vink
When you're craving a sweet, tart topper to your Greek yogurt or on a salad, add fresh pomegranate seeds, suggests Morgan—they contain anthocyanin, which also linked with weight loss. To get those juicy pomegranate seeds out easily, Morgan suggests cutting the pomegranate into wedges and then soaking them in water to loosen the seeds right up. "That'll help prevent you from getting splattered with the beautiful purple juice," she says.
Pomegranates are a great source of potassium and fiber, and they’re packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C. A glass of pomegranate juice contains more inflammation-fighting antioxidants than a glass of red wine or a cup of green tea, according to study from the University of California, Los Angeles.
“I don’t suggest a large glass of juice in the a.m.,” Glassman says. “When your water needs a little sweetening or ‘spicing’ up, a splash of pomegranate juice is an excellent way to do it. The seeds are a perfect add-in for salads, yogurt, and oatmeal.”