The Healthiest Packaged Crackers, Chips, and Breads
Craving some carbs? Here's our picks for breads and snacks that won't ruin your diet.
by Cat Perry & Kristin Mahoney
1 of 5
Sprouted Whole Wheat Bread by Alvarado St. Bakery
Courtesy Image
The sprouting process makes starchy grains easier for the belly to break down. One slice is only 90 calories with 17g of carbs and 6g of protein. ($3, alvaradostreetbakery.com)
2 of 5
Sweet Potato Wraps by B Free
Courtesy Image
Our favorite tuber as a wrap? Yes, please! The soft, pliable wraps are made with sweet potato flour and have just 100 calories. ($7, bfreefoods.com)
3 of 5
Muesli Morning Rounds by Ozery Bakery
Courtesy Image
Small, perfect rounds made with wholesome ingredients like mixed grains, apples, raisins, sunflower seeds, and flaxseed. ($5 for six-pack, ozerybakery.com/us-en)
4 of 5
Everything Sprouted Seed Crackers by Simple Mills
Courtesy Image
These gluten-free crackers are made with plant-based and nutrient-rich ingredients, and are a good source of omega-3s. ($5, simplemills.com)
5 of 5
Grain Free Tortilla Chips by Siete
Courtesy Image
These light and crispy chips are corn-free; plus, because they’re made with cassava flour, avocado oil, coconut flour, ground chia seed, and sea salt, they’re also gluten-free and Paleo- and vegan-friendly. ($5, sietefoods.com)