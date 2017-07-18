Just 1 Minute of Running Each Day Can Improve Bone Health in Women

It's common knowledge that incorporating any kind of exericse—even taking a quick walk around the office—into your daily routine is going to improve your health and boost your mood. Running in particular provides a variety of benefits for your body, whether it's improving your cardiovascular stamina or strengthening core muscles.

Thanks to a new study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, we now have another benefit to add to the list.

There's just one catch—this one is for the ladies only.

As little as one minute of exercise each day is linked to better bone health in both young and older women, according to the study. Scientists from the University of Exeter and the University of Leicester discovered that women who did a quick burst of high-intensity, weight-bearing activity (which is basically a medium-paced run for younger women, and in the case of older women, a light jog) had 4% better bone health than those who did less than a minute each day.

And while 4% may not seem like a lot, it's indicative of a strong connection between this type of exercise and stronger bones. "There's a clear link between this kind of high-intensity, weight-bearing exercise and better bone health in women," says Victoria Stiles, lead author on the study.

So now is the time to hit the trail or the treadmill—not only will it strengthen your bones, it'll also help you build endurance, speed, and stamina.

