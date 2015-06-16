6 Moves to Burn Fat Fast

James Patrick
Works: shoulders, hips, glutes, thighs
- Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding kettlebell with both hands in front of thighs.
- Cross left leg behind right, bending both knees about 90°; keep right shin perpendicular to floor. At the same time, lower kettlebell outside right foot.
- Return to starting position while pulling kettlebell to chest, raising elbows upward until slightly higher than shoulder-level.
- Switch sides and repeat, crossing right foot behind left. That’s one rep.
- Perform two sets of lunges for 15/12 repetitions.
Tip: Keep your front knee over your ankle and push up through your front leg as you return to standing position.