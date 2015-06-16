6 Moves to Burn Fat Fast

Workouts

Sculpt your entire body with this speedy, metabolism-boosting routine featuring IFBB bikini pro Bianca Berry. You’ll hit all your major muscles while blasting calories in just six moves.

1. High-rope Lunging Row

Works: shoulders, back, thighs

  • Stand in front of a cable pulley with the rope attachment above forehead level. Place your right foot about 2½ feet to the rear. Grasp rope with both hands, palms facing inward.
  • Lower right knee to the floor while drawing elbows toward shoulders, pulling rope to eye level.
  • Straighten legs and arms to return to start position.
  • Perform two sets of 20/15 repetitions for each leg.

Tip: Keep your upper arms parallel to the floor and elbows in line with your shoulders.

2. Sledgehammer

Works: shoulders, triceps, legs

  • Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart, holding a single dumbbell with both hands, in front of thighs, palms facing inward.
  • Squat down, keeping your eyes forward and dumbbell parallel to the floor.
  • Stand up, lifting dumbbell overhead while keeping arms straight.
  • Bend both elbows, lowering dumbbell toward the back of your neck. Hold for a one-count, then straighten arms so weight is above head.
  • Keeping arms straight, return to squat, lowering dumbbell toward floor.
  • Perform two sets of 20/15 chops.

Tip: Keep your arms straight as you lower into squat, and stand up as if swinging a sledgehammer.

3. Crossback Lunge With High Pull

Works: shoulders, hips, glutes, thighs

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding kettlebell with both hands in front of thighs.
  • Cross left leg behind right, bending both knees about 90°; keep right shin perpendicular to floor. At the same time, lower kettlebell outside right foot.
  • Return to starting position while pulling kettlebell to chest, raising elbows upward until slightly higher than shoulder-level.
  • Switch sides and repeat, crossing right foot behind left. That’s one rep.
  • Perform two sets of lunges for 15/12 repetitions.

Tip: Keep your front knee over your ankle and push up through your front leg as you return to standing position.

4. Seated Push-pull

Works: shoulders, back

  • Sit at a lat pulldown machine with your right hand grasping a single cable handle, arm extended. Hold a kettlebell in your left hand in rack position, keeping left elbow close to side and hand close to shoulder, palm facing in.
  • Pull right arm down until fist is slightly above shoulder. At the same time, press kettlebell overhead, keeping weight in line with shoulder. Reverse movements and repeat.
  • Perform two sets of push-pull with each arm for 15/12 reps.

Tip: Be sure not to lock your elbows during the movements.

5. Squat with High-cable Curl

Works: biceps, core, legs

  • Stand with one leg on either side of long-range row bench, feet hip-width apart. Hold straight bar with an underhand grip, arms extended at shoulder height.
  • Squat down until glutes tap bench, keeping arms straight.
  • Rise up from squat while simultaneously curling bar toward forehead; keep upper arms parallel to floor.
  • Perform two sets of 20/15 repetitions.

Tip: Keep your abs tight as you bring bar toward your forehead, providing support throughout the movement.

6. Scorpion Pushup

Works: chest, core, glutes, hamstrings

  • Attach a 5- to 8-lb ankle weight to left ankle and get into a pushup position, wrists directly under shoulders and legs extended, abs tight. Lift left leg until ankle is slightly above hip height.
  • Perform pushup, bending elbows just past 90° while curling left heel toward glutes. Keep left knee higher than right.
  • Perform two sets of 20 pushups and curls with each leg.

Tip: Keep your bent leg above the hips to engage the hamstrings and glutes.

