6 Best Fats for Losing Fat

Are you afraid to eat fat? Well, you shouldn't be. Healthy fats provide a wide array of health benefits, up to and including more efficient fat loss. We need adequate fat to support metabolism, cell signaling, the health of various body tissues, immunity, hormone production, and the absorption of many nutrients (such as vitamins A and D). They help reduce inflammation in the body, improve brain and eye function, and keep us satisfied. Most of the time, they also taste great.

And when looking to lose bodyfat, we must think about our overall health. The brain function, reduced inflammation, cell signaling, and other metabolic functions all contribute to the fat loss puzzle.

Here are our top six sources of fat that are replete with all the muscle-building, fat-burning, and health benefits that you could ever hope for.

