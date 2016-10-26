The 10 Best Halloween Treats for Bodybuilders

Kimberley Deprey / Getty
Meat in a trick-or-treat bag? It may sound like a Halloween prank gone horribly wrong, but when it comes in the form of jerky, well, you’ve got yourself a real winner for the carnivore on the go. That’s because jerky, whether it’s bison, bull, or bear provides an excellent way for a bodybuilder to get his protein fix without any planning or preparation. On average, one packet will serve about 10g of protein. Just look for brands that offer natural beef with lower sodium and sugar counts. When packaged properly, jerky will stay fresh for months, making it an ideal treat for the cooking-challenged weightlifter.