Gain Mass

The 10 Best Halloween Treats for Bodybuilders

Leave the candy to the kids. These treats are what the serious lifter craves in his or her bag of goodies.

by
1 of 11

Jacked-O-Lantern

Top 10 Halloween Treats for a Bodybuilder

If there’s one thing synonymous with Halloween, it’s treats—and for most mortals, the treat of choice comes in the form of some type of candy. From chocolate bars to Pixy Stix, the lust for sweets is in high demand during this time of year. But for those who worship the weights, the Halloween treat wish list tends to deviate from the norm.

So without further ado, here are the top 10 treats a bodybuilder would prefer to find in his or her trick-or-treat bag this Halloween.

2 of 11

1. Protein Bar

Eleanor Roosevelt: Her Lesbian Love That Ended In Heartbreak

Similar to a standard candy bar in size and taste, the protein bar offers the added benefit of a hearty dose of protein for a muscle-building boost—most in the 15g to 40g range. And while some protein bars can be high in calories and fat, many can be found that serve up less than your standard candy bar. Throw in the added benefits of being convenient, delicious, and highly accessible, and it’s no wonder these protein powerhouses would be a welcome addition to any bodybuilder's trick-or-treat bag. 

3 of 11

2. Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky
Kimberley Deprey / Getty

Meat in a trick-or-treat bag? It may sound like a Halloween prank gone horribly wrong, but when it comes in the form of jerky, well, you’ve got yourself a real winner for the carnivore on the go. That’s because jerky, whether it’s bison, bull, or bear provides an excellent way for a bodybuilder to get his protein fix without any planning or preparation. On average, one packet will serve about 10g of protein. Just look for brands that offer natural beef with lower sodium and sugar counts. When packaged properly, jerky will stay fresh for months, making it an ideal treat for the cooking-challenged weightlifter.

4 of 11

3. Nut Pack

Go Nuts for Protein and Healthy Fats

Tasty, convenient, and loaded with protein, any trick-or-treating bodybuilder would surely prize the nut pack. These compact nut dwellings offer a simple way to get a tasty handful of energy-boosting nutrients virtually anytime, anywhere, and present a great way to keep portions in check. Keep in mind, not all nut packs are created equal. If protein is the top priority, it’s best to go with packs dominated with almonds and pistachios.

5 of 11

4. Cheese Sticks

Pixy Stix or cheese sticks? The choice is pretty clear for the health-minded fitness enthusiast. Sure, both are portable and easy to eat on the fly, but that’s where the similarities end. While the former has no nutritional value, the cheese stick is loaded with bone-strengthening calcium and muscle-building protein. As long as it’s low-fat, 100% natural, and not fried, cheese sticks make for great snacking options in a pinch.

6 of 11

5. Energy Shot

Simple Steps to Power Up Your Energy Reserves

Stimulant caffeine in a small amount of liquid—sure beats a Snickers bar for a pre-workout boost. And while it’s true that almost anything found in a trick-or-treat bag can be classified as an energy shot, it’s not the type of quality and lasting energy sought after by those putting in a hard day's work in the weightroom. A 50ml bottle of a caffeine-laced concoction, on the other hand, is just what the doctor ordered for a quick and lasting pre-workout jolt that will help any lifter transition from mortal to beast.

7 of 11

6. Hard-boiled Egg

Hard Boiled Egg
Roderick Chen / Getty

It may not be what most youngsters would hope to find among their Halloween stash, but, remember, we’re talking about a different breed of human. These iron worshippers know that a single egg contains about 6g of high-quality protein and other nutrients vital to adding more muscle and strength. Downing just one hard-boiled egg is a quick and easy way to get all eight essential amino acids needed for optimal muscle recovery. Makes you wonder why anyone would want to throw one of these muscle-building protein nuggets on Halloween, instead of cooking them up for a healthy snack.

8 of 11

7. Vitamin Pack

While some may not see vitamins and minerals as a welcome addition to their trick-or-treat bag, that's not the case for your average bodybuilder. A cornucopia of good health, vitamin packs have everything the muscle-builder needs to accomplish his mission and keep his body running like a fine-tuned machine for optimal performance. From A to Zinc, there's no more efficient way to ensure the delivery of vital nutrients to a hard-working body.

9 of 11

8. Protein/Energy Bites

There's no denying that these tasty morsels are worthy of any trick-or-treat sack. Even those of the nonbodybuilding ilk will flock to these tasty treats in mass due to their mouth-watering appeal and fun-size dimensions. Throw in the fact that they're loaded with protein from the nut butter ingredient, and you've got yourself a guaranteed winner for the health-minded bodybuilder with a sweet tooth.

10 of 11

9. Sweet Potatoes/Yams

What list of treats for a bodybuilder would be complete without the sweet potato or yam. A staple food in a majority of bodybuilding diets, these nutrient-packed goodies offer up some attractive numbers. One medium-size sweet potato has about 160 calories, 37g of carbs, and 4g of protein. They're also packed with vitamins and minerals, containing an abundance of potassium to help ward off muscle cramps. And don't even think about peeling the skin, which is rich in fiber and endurance-enhancing quercentin.

11 of 11

10. Protein Chips

http://editorial.muscleandfitness.com/sites/muscleandfitness.com/files/media/Quest_Nutrition_Chips_Crisps_BBQ_crunch_clean_Protein_Pick_and_Mix_UK

Not big on sweets? You can still indulge in the Halloween festivities by downing some salty snacks that suit your palate. No, we're not talking the standard store-purchased potato chips loaded with fat, but rather the healthier-version chips loaded with protein. With their growing popularity among health-conscious fitness enthusiasts, protein chips are increasingly finding their way onto more store shelves. So getting a bag or two in your larger goodie bag would be a coup for those bodybuilders with a taste for all that is salty.  

If for some unfortunate reason you don't get any protein chips in your goodie bag, you can always go here to find a flavor that's guaranteed to satisfy your cravings. 

Topics:
Comments