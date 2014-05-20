5 Fat Loss Myths

Christopher Testani

Up until this year I have always been a proponent of eating every 2-3 hours, 5-7 times a day. I still feel that this method can work for many people. Bodybuilders and physique competitors are notorious for doing this with great success. But this doesn’t seem to work for the majority of us who just don’t have the drive make it a job to get six meals of chicken breast, sweet potatoes, and broccoli.

The research on meal frequency reveals no hard evidence proving that increased meal frequency increases the metabolism more than eating your daily three square meals. The only benefit they found was that it controlled hunger.

But is it really worth it stressing out my clients to eat 5-6 times a day? Probably not. In fact, I think by telling my clients to eat so often they were actually eating too many calories at the end of the day. Often times my clients would tell me that they just were not hungry often enough to eat so much. I would still tell them to eat, eat, and eat. It had worked for me, so why not them? For one, I was eating cleaner and more bland, and I also was younger, had more muscle tissue, and burned more calories in a day due to the fact that I worked out hard, and was training on my feet for 9-14 hours a day. So my total consumption of calories could be higher than the average.

Better bet: Don’t stress yourself out if you miss a snack or meal. Just keep drinking water to stay hydrated, and eat some whole food when you're hungry and get a chance to. Just don’t go for junk if you're hungry.