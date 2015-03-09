9 Ways to Cut Water Weight and Reveal Your Abs

You’ve been working hard, killing your ab workouts, and sticking to your meal plan to reduce that pesky body fat. You’ve even skipped those late night food runs with your buddies, but your abs still aren’t showing. What gives? It could be that your body is holding water. That’s right, subcutaneous fluid stored in your cells, causing your skin to have a puffy, inflated look, and ultimately covering any muscle definition you may have earned.

There are a number of factors that cause water retention – too much sodium, supplements, and even dehydration – to name a few. There is good news though, you can naturally help your body get rid of that extra water so that you can reveal those hard-earned abs. Note: flushing excess water to reveal muscle definition will only work if you have a low body fat percentage. If you don't fall into that category just yet, work on getting there before you blame water weight for hindering your reveal. Check out these tips to help you showcase that six-pack.