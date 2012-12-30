10 Ways to Eat for an X-Frame

When trying to strategically build muscle while losing midsection fat, you may be tempted to eat a very low-fat diet. But that is the last thing you'll want to do. About 30% of your total daily calories should come from fat (about 120 grams for the 180-pounder). And unlike the sedentary, general population who are recommended to eliminate their saturated fat intake, 5%-10% of your fat calories should be saturated, as research shows that higher fat diets (particularly those higher in monounsaturated and saturated fats) appear to maintain testosterone levels better than low-fat diets. Maintaining optimal testosterone levels is paramount to building muscle mass and strength and avoiding fat gain - exactly what you need to build an X-Frame.
Go with red meats such as steaks and ground beef, for your saturated fats (these also provide quality protein), while avocados, mixed nuts, olive oil, olives and peanut butter will provide you ample monounsaturated fats, and fatty fish (salmon, trout, sardines), flaxseed oil and walnuts as good sources of essential, omega-3 polyunsaturated fats.