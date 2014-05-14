Top 10 Squat Mistakes

Too many guys still squat above parallel. This reduces the strength and size you’ll build in your legs because it limits your range-of-motion and hurts your knees because the force of the barbell won’t shift onto your hips until you reach parallel.

Forget the myth that parallel squats are bad for your knees—it’s false. Researchers from Denmark also found that deep squats increased quad size and strength more than partial squats.

Instead, brace your core as you squat and make sure your thighs are parallel to the ground (or lower) at the bottom. If you can’t get down that low, improve your hip mobility or use an easier squat variation like the Goblet Squat or Zercher Squat to keep your torso upright and let you squat lower.