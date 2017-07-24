The 6-Minute Lower-Body Assault Workout

While your legs won't be on full display this summer—unless you’re walking around town in a scrote tote (and we pray that you aren’t)—developing them will help you avoid looking like an Adonis on stilts. Also, training your legs will spark a larger release of testosterone, which means hitting them hard translates to growth all over (even for beach muscles like your arms and chest). Which is why this month’s installment of M&F 360 is all about your legs.

The no-frills workout below has you completing three compound movements, back-to-back-to-back for six minutes straight, with no rest between rounds. This won’t just tax your muscles; it will also serve as cardio to help you shed any remaining fat. Each week, try to beat your score or add a minute.