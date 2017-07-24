Workout Routines

The 6-Minute Lower-Body Assault Workout

Don’t neglect your wheels for beach muscles just because it’s summertime.

by
The 6-Minute Lower-Body Assault Workout
James Farrell
James Farrell
Duration 6 min
Exercises 3
Equipment Yes

While your legs won't be on full display this summer—unless you’re walking around town in a scrote tote (and we pray that you aren’t)—developing them will help you avoid looking like an Adonis on stilts. Also, training your legs will spark a larger release of testosterone, which means hitting them hard translates to growth all over (even for beach muscles like your arms and chest). Which is why this month’s installment of M&F 360 is all about your legs.

The no-frills workout below has you completing three compound movements, back-to-back-to-back for six minutes straight, with no rest between rounds. This won’t just tax your muscles; it will also serve as cardio to help you shed any remaining fat. Each week, try to beat your score or add a minute.

M&F 360: Lower-Body Assault Directions: Set a timer for 6 minutes and complete as many rounds as possible, resting as needed. Try to beat your score each time.

Exercise 1

Barbell Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Barbell Squat thumbnail
1 sets
5 reps
-- rest
*Use 40% of your one-rep max.

Exercise 2

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Burpee Box Jump-Overs
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
5 reps
-- rest
**On 20-inch box.
Topics:
Comments