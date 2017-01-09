Workout Routines

Calorie Blasting 30-Minute Workout

This quick-hitting group of circuits will have you pouring sweat and out of the gym in less than 30 minutes.

by
Circuit Breaker
Duration 30 minutes
Exercises 16
Equipment Yes

The holiday season brings with it plenty of cheer and good tidings. Too bad it also brings a whole lot of unwanted stress and temptation. From feeling the need to make appearances at family gatherings and office parties, to the pressure of selecting who gets gifts (or lumps of coal), to fighting the urge to wolf down a dozen of Mrs. Claus’ fresh-baked cookies—these types of things can leave you on edge and in a time crunch.

SEE ALSO: Metabolic Circuit Training Workout Routine

One piece of advice: Make sure you get your ass to the gym to sweat it out and relieve some stress. If time is an issue, use this six-circuit full-body workout. Yes, you’ll sweat, but you’ll also be out of the gym in less than 30 minutes. The workout taxes smaller muscles first and then moves to larger ones, which enhances muscle recruitment and can lead to greater strength and muscle gains. Rest as long as it takes to transition between moves. Repeat this workout up to four times a week on nonconsecutive days.

Circuit A (2 rounds)

Exercise 1

Treadmill Run
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
Walk 1 min., Sprint 1min. reps
None rest

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
1 sets
8-10 reps
None rest
Twisting the dumbbells toward each other at the top of the movement increases the tension on the muscle, recruiting more muscle fibers. Squeeze for one second.

Exercise 3

Pushup
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
15 reps
None rest
With your elbow tucked in by your sides and your back in a straight line, lower yourself until your chest is an inch above the floor. Push yourself back up as explosively as you can.

Exercise 4

Plank
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
30 sec. reps
None rest
Make sure that you’re tensing your entire body, which will activate your core to a greater degree.

Circuit B (2 rounds)

Exercise 1

Pullup
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
As many reps as possible. reps
None rest
Decompressing your shoulders before pulling yourself up will ensure that you’re correctly engaging your muscles. If you don’t feel it in your lats, it’s not working.

Exercise 2

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
1 sets
12-15 reps
None rest
One way to increase the intensity of this basic lift is to perform 11⁄2 reps. After completing a full rep, lift the weight to the halfway point, then bring it back down. Then complete another full rep.

Exercise 3

Lying Dumbbell Skull Crusher
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
10-12 reps
None rest
Using dumbbells instead of a barbell allows your joints to move in a more natural path, which will help to ease elbow discomfort.

Exercise 4

Side-to-Side Shuffle Jump You'll need: No Equipment How to
Side-to-Side Shuffle Jump thumbnail
1 sets
30 sec. reps
None rest
With your head up and forward, explode up and move your body laterally. Also, ensure that you keep a slight bend in your knee and land softly on the balls of your feet. Otherwise, you’ll risk damaging your knee joint.

Circuit C (2 rounds)

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
1 sets
20 per leg reps
None rest
Descend into a lunge until your front leg is at a 90-degree angle. The knee of your back leg should come within an inch of the floor without touching it.

Exercise 2

Burpee How to
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
10 reps
None rest
If you want to take the traditional burpee up a notch, add a pushup or two at the bottom of the exercise to increase the impact on your torso.

Circuit D (2 rounds)

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Pullover
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
10 reps
None rest
Use a moderate weight when performing these, or risk injuring your shoulder joint.

Exercise 2

Box Jump You'll need: Box How to
Box Jump thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
None rest
High-rep box jumps are great for strengthening your slow-twitch muscle fibers, making you more explosive.

Circuit E (1 round)

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Curl You'll need: Dumbbells
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
15 reps
None rest
With your shoulder blades pressed together, curl the weight up, allowing your elbows to track forward slightly. Twist the dumbbells at the top of the movement squeezing one to two seconds.

Exercise 2

Lateral Walks with Band at Ankles You'll need: Resistance Band How to
Lateral Walks with Band at Ankles thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
None rest
With a band secured just above your ankles, maintain an athletic stance—hips square, knees bent, and head up— then walk laterally. You should feel this primarily in your glutes.

Circuit F (1 round)

Exercise 1

Step-Up You'll need: Box How to
Step-Up thumbnail
1 sets
30 sec. reps
None rest
When performing these, don’t use your nonworking foot to push yourself onto the box. Ensure that it’s disengaged throughout the entire set.

Exercise 2

Leg Raise
exercise image placeholder
1 sets
As many as possible. reps
None rest
With your back flat on the floor and your hands clasping a sturdy object behind your head, lift your legs up until your body makes an L-shape. Slowly lower your legs until your heels are an inch above the floor.
Topics:
Comments