4 Stretches to Prevent Shin Splints

Stand with weight evenly distributed over forefoot and rear foot. Lift right foot while firmly pressing the big toe of left foot into the floor. Hold about 30 seconds; switch legs and repeat.
2. Toe Yoga
Remie Geoffroi
Sit or stand in a comfortable position. Lift and lower your big toe and then your little toes as individually as possible. Repeat for three to four minutes per foot.
3. Seated Stretch
Remie Geoffroi
Sit on the floor with both legs extended in front of you. Point toes forward and toward the floor, together or one leg at a time. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.
4. Staircase Stretch
Remie Geoffroi
Stand with front of both feet on a step, heels overhanging step. Lightly hold railing or wall for support. Slowly lower right heel down, feeling the stretch along your calf. Hold about 30 seconds; switch legs.