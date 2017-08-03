Workout Tips

4 Stretches to Prevent Shin Splints

Keep your shins healthy with these moves.

by
Corey Jenkins / Getty

Shin splints aren't just a runner's woe. Any activities that involve jumping can also put your shins at risk of this frequent and painful injury. 

Keep your shins healthy and ready to power through your workouts with these four moves. 

1. Single-Leg Balance

Remie Geoffroi

Stand with weight evenly distributed over forefoot and rear foot. Lift right foot while firmly pressing the big toe of left foot into the floor. Hold about 30 seconds; switch legs and repeat.

2. Toe Yoga

Remie Geoffroi

Sit or stand in a comfortable position. Lift and lower your big toe and then your little toes as individually as possible. Repeat for three to four minutes per foot.

3. Seated Stretch

Remie Geoffroi

Sit on the floor with both legs extended in front of you. Point toes forward and toward the floor, together or one leg at a time. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.

4. Staircase Stretch

Remie Geoffroi

Stand with front of both feet on a step, heels overhanging step. Lightly hold railing or wall for support. Slowly lower right heel down, feeling the stretch along your calf. Hold about 30 seconds; switch legs.

