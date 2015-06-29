The Best Biceps in Hollywood History, Ranked

Hollywood has known about the importance of arms for a few decades now, starting in the 1930s with guys like Johnny "Tarzan" Weissmuller and Buster "Flash Gordon" Crabbe -- both Olympic swimming gold medalists. It was Arnold Schwarzennegger and Sylvester Stallone who ushered in the genre of stars who looked as if they could step off the screen and onto a bodybuilding stage.

From Conan onward, Hollywood has provided us with a spate of well-armed stars, the better to knock out foes, carry damsels, and put butts in theater seats.

Here are the best of the best.

