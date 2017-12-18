Few people have dominated the sport of professional bodybuilding quite like Phil "The Gift" Heath. This past September, the (then-) 37-year-old bodybuilder claimed his seventh straight Mr. Olympia title—a truly amazing accomplishment in a field loaded with so much talent.
5 Times Phil Heath Flexed His Mr. Olympia Physique
1. Crowning Moment
After this year's first-place finish, "The Gift" will have raised another finger to his championship tally. He's now a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, having earned the top spot in the competition every year since 2011.
2. Training Machine
The 5'9", 240-lb (in-season) bodybuilder resides in Wheat Ridge, CO, where he trains at Armbrust Pro Gym.
3. Getting Stronger
Heath entered bodybuilding in 2002. In 2005 he won the overall title at the National Physique Committee USA Championships, earning the right to compete as an IFBB Pro.
4. Competing With the Best
Heath finally cracked the top spot at the 2011 Mr. Olympia competition, earning him his first Sandow trophy, and he hasn't lost since. With seven Mr. Olympia titles under his belt, "The Gift" is tied with the great Arnold Schwarzenegger for third most all-time titles. Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman are tied for most with eight apiece.
5. Winning Mindset
Expect Heath to keep his eyes on the prize for continued success on the world's biggest bodybuilding stage.