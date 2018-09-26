misscarriejune / Instagram

Girls

10 Times Carriejune Anne Ace’s Powerful Physique Wrecked Instagram

This fitness superstar proves strong is the new sexy.

misscarriejune / Instagram
Fitness model Carriejune Anne Ace has some of the best quads on Instagram, with her powerful legs complementing her absolutely shredded core. Her page is populated with pics of her gains with a few workout videos sprinkled in, and you can take a look at Ace’s most mesmerizing photos of her dazzling physique in our gallery. 


 

misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

Ace has been seriously training for six years.

2 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Rather be tough than pretty💪🏼❤️

A post shared by Carriejune Anne Ace (@misscarriejune) on

misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

She’s the owner of the Minibeast apparel line.

3 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Salty but sweet

A post shared by Carriejune Anne Ace (@misscarriejune) on

misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

Ace is married to NPC competitor Steve Ace. 

4 of 10
misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

Unlike most fitness models, Ace Hails from New Jersey.

5 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Always in Minibeast mode👊🏼😉❤️

A post shared by Carriejune Anne Ace (@misscarriejune) on

misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

She began her weightlifting journey in 5th grade after her mother brought her her first set.

6 of 10
View this post on Instagram

⛳️🏌🏻 Tiger woods who?😅 #shorty

A post shared by Carriejune Anne Ace (@misscarriejune) on

misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

Ace looks at IFBB pro Larissa Reis as an inspiration.

7 of 10
misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

Through high school Ace was always active and participated in track and field, cheerleading, and gymnastics.

8 of 10
misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

In addition to selling apparel, Ace also sell a variety of workout programs, challenges, and meal plans on mini beast.com.

9 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Under promise, over deliver

A post shared by Carriejune Anne Ace (@misscarriejune) on

misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

Generally, Ace trains 6 days per week.

10 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Sweaty mess 👀🖤

A post shared by Carriejune Anne Ace (@misscarriejune) on

misscarriejune / Instagram
misscarriejune / Instagram

Her favorite sneakers for legs day Chuck Taylors.

Topics:
Comments