10 Times Fit Mom Agostina Laneri Crushed Instagram

Rising fitness star Agostina Laneri is proof that being a mom doesn’t compromise a woman’s strength or make her any less sexy. Laneri has a newborn baby, but hasn’t let that slow her down much when it comes to fitting workouts in. She's just been incorporating more at-home workouts into her routine to maximize her time.

Laneri is a celebrity trainer who also offers a variety of online workout programs and a diet program. She also posts informative videos on Youtube about smoothies, yoga, and more.

Check out some of her most stunning, inspirational Instagram posts.