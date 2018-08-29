agostinafitness / Instagram

Girls

10 Times Fit Mom Agostina Laneri Crushed Instagram

This trainer redefined the meaning of post-baby snapback.

Rising fitness star Agostina Laneri is proof that being a mom doesn’t compromise a woman’s strength or make her any less sexy. Laneri has a newborn baby, but hasn’t let that slow her down much when it comes to fitting workouts in. She's just been incorporating more at-home workouts into her routine to maximize her time.


 

Kassius doesn’t like taking naps at home so I guess he’s gonna have to workout with me. If it wasn’t for what I do at home and my own #homeworkouts that I have been doing I don’t know if I would have been able to #snapforward the way I have because I can count with one hand how many times I’ve been to the gym in the last 2 months. I’m 24/7 with my baby so sticking to the home workouts and eating healthy has been my priority while being home with @mynameiskassius and spending time with him. When I train clients, I bring him with me and we have a routine now. I say this to say, if you have a newborn and you’re looking to get a trainer, talk to him/her about how to schedule your workouts around your baby. I, personally, let my clients bring their babies to the sessions. It’s not complicated, you just have to have the right attitude and patience. Mommies and ladies and gentlemen, stay consistent with your workouts and you will see results! Try these exercises at home and if you don’t have kids maybe you can use your pet #NoExcuses #FitMom #HappyHumpDay Hip Raises 4x25 Squats 4X15 Calves Raises 4x25 Bicep Curls 4x25 Side Lunges 4x15 • • The struggle of having a newborn and no nanny is real. Honestly, some days I feel I might go crazy or maybe I have Shout out to all the #singlemoms out there because this shit is not easy!!! • • If you have questions deciding which program is best for you, dm me, comment, email or just holla at me! AgostinaFitness.com AgostinaFitness.com AgostinaFitness.com AgostinaFitness.com

Laneri is a celebrity trainer who also offers a variety of online workout programs and a diet program. She also posts informative videos on Youtube about smoothies, yoga, and more.

Check out some of her most stunning, inspirational Instagram posts.

Laneri was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and moved to America at age 15.

This fitness trainer was almost paralyzed from the neck down after an accident, but decided to opt out of surgery and self-rehab instead.

Laneri currently lives in California.

This Argentinian native was born on Aug. 12, 1984.

She appeared on tv during Season 3 of Bravo’s Workout after winning the Hollywood & Highland competition.

Laneri is a mother to two, and her younger son was born in April 2018. Even at eight months pregnant, Laneri was still staying active and hitting the gym.

Prior to branching out as a fitness influencer, she worked at five-star hotels in Maui.

Laneri also has a Body By Agostina fitness page where she shows the progress of her clients. 

This rising fitness star has over 138,000 instagram followers.

According to her website, she believes “There’s no secret formula to achieving the body you desire. Work hard, eat healthy, and stay consistent.”

