Girls

7 Gorgeous Photos of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

The strong, inspiring athlete and former 'M&F Hers' cover definitely lives up to her "Legit Boss" moniker.

WWE superstar and former Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star Sasha Banks didn't get to the top without some serious hard work and grit. When she started training, she weighed in at just 99 lbs. before learning how to lift and properly train at the WWE Performance Center.

Now, she's a veritable powerhouse in the women's division and has reigned as WWE's Raw Women's champion four times so far. To top it off, she's always killing the fashion game both in the ring and out.

Click through for some of Banks' boldest, most gorgeous looks. 

Ian Gavan / Getty

Banks arrives for WWE's Raw at 02 Brooklyn Bowl in London, England on April 18, 2016.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Banks on Day 2 of Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2016, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 3, 2016.

Dominik Bindl / Getty

Banks attends Tim Wiese's first WWE fight at Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany on Nov. 3, 2016.

Leon Bennett / Getty

Banks arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2017.

Lukas Schulze / Getty

Banks arrives during the WWE Live Duesseldorf event at ISS Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany on Feb. 22, 2017.

Bennett Raglin / Getty

Banks poses during night three of BETX Live!, sponsored by Coca-Cola, during the 2017 BET Experience in Los Angeles, California at LA Live on June 24, 2017.

Newspix / Getty

Banks poses with her portrait by Maha at Hosier Lane in Melbourne, Victoria.

