7 Gorgeous Photos of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

WWE superstar and former Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star Sasha Banks didn't get to the top without some serious hard work and grit. When she started training, she weighed in at just 99 lbs. before learning how to lift and properly train at the WWE Performance Center.

Now, she's a veritable powerhouse in the women's division and has reigned as WWE's Raw Women's champion four times so far. To top it off, she's always killing the fashion game both in the ring and out.

