10 Times Iulia Danilova's Arms and Abs Scintillated Instagram

Strong arms + tight abs = the perfect fitness page.

It's without a doubt that fitness influencer Iulia Danilova has some of the best abs on Instagram. This chick is no joke when it comes to dominating the gym, and she isn't only about aesthetics, either. It's clear if you check out her Instagram she does far more than just taking selfies at the gym.


 

A post shared by Iulia Danilova (@fit.with.iulia) on

 

A post shared by Iulia Danilova (@fit.with.iulia) on

As you can see, her arms are another key focus for her as well. This mother has one of the more inspiring fitness pages on Instagram, and she has no plans on slowing down after motherhood. 

Take a quick spin through her Instagram page to see why she's so popular.

10 Times Iulia Danilova's Arms and Abs Scintillated Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday 😻

A post shared by danilovajulia (@danilovajulia) on

Danilova is an official Till You Collapse brand ambassador.

This fitness trainer creates a new workout routine every week for those who are subscribed to her website.

According to her website, Danilova is a firm believer that "nutrition is responsible for about 70% of the result."

This fitness guru has over 65,000 followers on her personal Instagram page, and over 220,000 on her fitness page

Danilova is married—sorry, fellas.

Danilova has been seriously training for approximately four years.

Despite her impeccable current shape, in the past she has been slender, had extra body fat, and was pregnant, according to her website.

She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

This fitness fanatic is extremely body positive and will often post pictures revealing the realities of training toward a goal.

Danilova is willing to put in a solid workout anywhere, even the supermarket.

