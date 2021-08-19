Bill Goldberg seems to be blasting father time with one of his ferocious spears the same way he’s been blasting opponents across four decades.

The former defensive tackle’s NFL career, which began in 1992, was cut short following a serious tear to his abdomen, but standing 6’4″ and weighing over 300 pounds, a transition to pro wrestling seemed like a no-brainer. Goldberg quickly ran through the competition, shooting to fame with a mythical undefeated streak in WCW during the height of the Monday Night Wars against WWE.

The rise of Goldberg’s grappling career was so stratospheric that in July of 1998, less than a year after making his pro debut, the man from Tulsa, OK, pinned Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship — at the Georgia Dome, his old stomping ground with the Atlanta Falcons no less. A run with WWE followed and served up big matches against the likes of The Rock, and Triple H, but he stepped away from the ring following a victory against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20.

Twelve years later, when a return and rematch for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship was scheduled, most observers felt this would be a one-off deal to promote Goldberg’s appearance in a WWE video game. After all, with movie roles on the table and successful TV shows like Bullrun to his name, few thought that Goldberg would make an impact during his return.

The critics were wrong, and at 50 years of age and still looking chiseled, Goldberg took out the former UFC champ in 1 minute and 26 seconds. And, while he did eventually lose the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, this is far from the end of the story because the master of the Jackhammer won the Universal Championship for a second time, this time at 53 years of age, by defeating The Fiend in Saudi Arabia. Incredibly, Goldberg will now take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, this Saturday at SummerSlam (streaming live at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, and live internationally on WWE Network).

Now at age 54, the big man explains to Muscle & Fitness how he is able to defy the stereotypical preconceptions around getting older. And as our call connects, we find him laid out on the massage bed making the most of every available second in preparation for Lashley.