In our FitBiz series, we aim to tell the stories behind the brands in fitness, health, nutrition, and wellness. Through candid interviews and in-depth discussions, FitBiz aims to explore the triumphs, challenges, and valuable lessons learned by these trailblazing enterprises.

GYMGUYZ: How a Mobile Workout Startup Went Global

Fitness entrepreneur Josh York, the founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ, the world’s largest mobile fitness franchise, joined Muscle & Fitness Chief Content Officer / Editor-in-Chief Zack Zeigler for an honest discussion on the M&F Reps podcast that covered a lot of ground, including:

The inspiration behind GYMGUYZ and York’s process for coming up with the concept.

The challenges York faced while building the brand and the ways he overcame them.

The role technology played in GYMGUYZ’s success.

How York scaled the business globally.

His advice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the fitness industry.

About GYMGUYZ:

GYMGUYZ is a unique and innovative mobile fitness franchise that brings the gym experience directly to clients at home or in the workplace.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Josh York, GYMGUYZ has redefined the concept of personal training by offering customized workouts and state-of-the-art equipment in a convenient and comfortable setting.

With over 250 locations spanning 29 states and three countries, GYMGUYZ has rapidly become the world’s largest mobile fitness franchise, catering to clients’ individual fitness needs while eliminating common barriers such as travel and crowded gym facilities.

For more information, visit gymguyz.com.