Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of discussions, rumors, and anticipation for the new Wellness Division in the IFBB Pro League. This has only magnified since it has been added to the lineup of the 2021 Olympia Weekend.

Judges Sandy Williamson and Steve Weinberger as well as NPC/IFBB Pro League Vice President Tyler Manion joined “Femme Flex Friday” hosts Alina Popa and Whitney Jones to talk about the new division, how it will be judged, and the excitement in general about its potential. During the discussion, Weinberger made quite the endorsement for these athletes and the future of Wellness.

“It’s definitely going to be the fastest growing division in the next three years,” Weinberger says. I think it will grow leaps and bounds. It really will be. I don’t know if it will be No. 1, but if not, it will be right up there. It really will. I mean, it’s such an exciting division, and it gives women a chance to really train hard, especially women that just like big, strong, muscular legs, that don’t want that big massive upper body to match it. So I think it’s going to be huge, and possibly number one.”

If there was ever a ringing endorsement for the athletes and division, Weinberger’s would be it. Aside from the growth of Wellness, the judges also talk about what the athletes should look like, how it will be judged, and more. The full episode of Femme Flex Friday is available to watch right now over at www.wingsofstrength.net.