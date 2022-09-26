After the cancellation of the Ms. Olympia in 2014, women’s bodybuilding needed a new world title. Thanks to Wings of Strength owner Jake Wood, the Rising Phoenix World Championship was formed. The inaugural champion of that contest was “Marvelous” Margie Martin. She won the second edition of that contest as well.

The 2015 and 2016 champion joined fellow women’s bodybuilder Isabelle Turell for a sit-down interview on The Fit Rockstar Show. Turell asked her about the experience that came with that first contest.

“It was in San Antonio, so it was pretty great. Just like any other show, I just want to be called,” said Martin. “That’s the only thing you want to do is aim to be called because in those other shows, I wasn’t getting the first callout.”

Martin went on to reveal that she was sleeping on a friend’s floor and going through a divorce at the time as well. In spite of all that adversity, she had won in Tampa before going to Texas and momentum was in her favor. So, winning that new title couldn’t have come at a better time.

“That was what I was pushing for, just to be able to have something just to live.”

Life clearly got better for Martin and her family. She told Turell that her youngest son is now in college, and she is still competing. She actually finished third at the 2021 Ms. Olympia. Now her focus is on trying to secure that title as well. In the grand scheme of things, she feels women’s bodybuilding is in a much better place now.

"Everyone is more gorgeous, they have the long hair, they're glam, and they're looking fabulous. I can't be any prouder," she told her fellow bodybuilder. They went on to discuss several other topics, including other bodybuilding legends, picking the right coach, and Martin's role in inspiring other athletes and fans.