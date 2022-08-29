Being an athlete take a certain level of commitment. Being a championship caliber athlete takes that commitment to a new level. Athletes that want to be among the best have to hold themselves to a standard that most wouldn’t. This is why they are where they are.

Whitney Jones knows this all too well because she is a three-time Fitness Olympia Champion. On a recent episode of Femme Flex Friday, she hosted two other champions – 2020 Fitness Olympia winner Missy Truscott and former Bikini International Champion India Paulino. Truscott felt that athletes should embrace what they are in for instead of avoiding it. In other words, new pros should compete as soon as possible after earning the privilege to do so.

“Do that show so you get the experience so you know ‘okay, I did this wrong, I need to change this,’” she advised. “You need to know that feeling of being on a pro stage because it’s a lot different.”

Paulino expressed that she may have taken her mindset to an extreme, and that she had to shift her focus before it affected her negatively. She began prioritizing simply doing the best she can with what she can and not letting outside factors overwhelm her.

“You work your butt off. You work really hard to get everything 100 percent. The rest is not up to me. I’m not in control of anything else,” said Paulino. She feels that many new pros make the mistake of

thinking too much about everything. In her mind, they should pay more attention to what they can control and less to what they can’t.

“They drain themselves emotionally and just mentally because they’re not even aware that they’re doing this,” she explained. “All they can do is train and try to maintain your normal things.:

All three champions in the room share more about their experiences and what has driven them to be among the best in their sport. Watch the full episode of Femme Flex Friday over at www.wingsofstrength.net or subscribe to the Wings of Strength YouTube channel.