Chelsea Green certainly appears cool and confident, strutting her sexy stuff on WWE television. As the promotion’s first ever female United States champion, this girl from British Columbia is living her dream, but behind Green’s success story are some seriously challenging times that tested her will to win.

Fortunately, a long-term relationship with the gym has always provided her with peace, the champ tells M&F.

“It’s been 10 years in the making,” Green says of her current position as a trailblazer in WWE. As we converse in a gym in central London, after an epic early morning workout attended by some of WWE’s most well-traveled talent. “It’s been a long ten years, and at the same time it feels like it happened overnight.”

Indeed, the grappler made her ring debut in 2014 and just two years later was making waves in Impact Wrestling and touring Japan, but a broken collarbone sustained in India would be an early indicator that there are often bumps on the road to superstardom.

After returning to action, Green quickly regained her momentum, heading back to Japan and bolstering her name in the United States after appearing in Lucha Underground and on the inaugural “All In” pay-per-view in 2018. Now on WWE’s radar, Green was first given small roles before entering and finishing fourth in series six of “Though Enough.” She would have been forgiven for thinking that the route to success would become smoother after signing a WWE contract in August 2018 but suffered a broken wrist during her first match with the pro wrestling juggernaut. Devastatingly, Green broke her wrist again before being released by WWE in April 2021.

Chelsea Green Says the Gym Has Always Been Important to Her Development

Had she not been made of stronger stuff, that could have been the end of the story for Chelsea Green. Instead, this gutsy girl returned to Impact Wrestling and appeared in Ring of Honor before making her surprise WWE return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. By July of that year, Green became a WWE tag-team champion, proving that it takes years to become an overnight success. The star once again made history in November 2024, after becoming the first ever Women’s United States Champion.

In her dark moments, hectic moments, and those moments where she just wants to escape the real world, Green says that her relationship with the gym has been an essential part of her life from the age of 15 or 16 years of age. “That’s always been a really important part of my life,” she tells M&F. “Of course, it is very important to get in the ring and be physically fit, whether it’s agile or strength or whatever it is, but I also find it mentally important. I need it for mental clarity. I need to get off the plane or when I go through a busy week, I need to get into the gym and just, like, have an hour of ‘me time’. So, that’s why I think it’s important to me.”

Now wearing WWE gold and living her best life, the charismatic Chelsea Green has another ambition on her mind: to host Saturday Night Live. “That’s definitely on the bucket list, is hosting SNL,” said the US Champ in a recent interview with TVinsider.com. “I love it. I know I’m very self-deprecating, and that is where the humor comes from. It’s so fun to put that into verbiage and action in the ring to make people laugh on the biggest stage of them all.”

Chelsea Green is currently part of WWE SmackDown, airing on the USA Network, and internationally via Netflix. Follow her on Instagram!