The 10 Best Moments From Last Night's WWE 'Royal Rumble'

5. Asuka Humbles ‘The Man’

The night's proceedings officially kicked-off with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line as Japan’s Asuka sought to defend the gold against Ireland’s challenger, "The Man" Becky Lynch. With rumors abound that WWE may showcase its first female WrestleMania main event in April, victory meant everything for both girls.

Having spent the last several months claiming to be "The Man," and trash talking the rest of the locker room, Becky would need to put her money where her mouth was against the fearsome champ, since victory against Asuka would earn her both the SmackDown Women’s Championship and a real shot of being considered for one of the most monumental WrestleMania matches in its 35-year history. Those dreams were cut short, however, when "The Empress of Tomorrow" slammed Lynch with a spinning suplex from the canvas to the outside, resulting in Lynch taking a hard landing on the floor below.

"The Lass Kicker" would manage to get herself back in the match and came close to victory by applying the Dis-arm-her submission hold, but was instead forced to tap out when the champ placed her in a devastating Asuka-Lock. This was no doubt the most disappointing moment of Lynch’s career, and a firm statement that Asuka is not merely a transitional champion in WWE.