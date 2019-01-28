Courtesy WWE

News

The 10 Best Moments From Last Night's WWE 'Royal Rumble'

All the surprises, superstars, and controversies as the road to WrestleMania gets officially underway

This Championship Fight Included a Referee Being Put to Sleep by a Spinning Back Fist thumbnail by
Courtesy WWE

WWE presented its 32nd annual Royal Rumble live from the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday night as the superstars of its various brands competed before a red-hot crowd of 48,193 at Chase Field. The guys and girls battled for supremacy on the first official stop on the road to WrestleMania 35, with championships and future WrestleMania opportunities on the line. M&F takes a look at the men and women who managed to knock it out of the park as we present the Top 10 Moments from the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Catch all the action from WWE Royal Rumble 2019 by viewing the replays on WWE Network. For more information, and to get your first month FREE, visit wwenetwork.com.

1 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
10. An American Ninja Warrior Wows the WWE Universe

Kacy Catanzaro is one of WWE’s newest signings, but she's already known to millions of television viewers thanks to her success on the hit show, American Ninja Warrior. Kacy was the first female ever to qualify for the show's finals and is also the first woman to complete a City Finals course.

A 29-year-old New Jersey native, Catanzaro drew number 19 in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and the super-fit wrestling rookie initially dodged elimination by keeping her feet off the ringside floor, using the ring post to climb back into the action. She was eventually ousted from the contest by fellow surprise entrant, and former NXT UK Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, but it is clear this Ninja Warrior has the potential for WWE greatness.

2 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
9. Ain't He Great?

Nostalgia ruled in the opening moments of the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble when WWE Hall of Famer, 51-year-old Jeff Jarrett entered the ring as a surprise combatant.

Jeff Jarrett (that’s “J, E, double F, J, A, double R, E, double T”) looked set to sing a duet with Elias, who had drawn number 1, but the music stopped before it even began when Elias blasted the former Intercontinental Champion with a cheap shot. Following the betrayal, Jarrett lasted no more than a minute before being expelled from the ring by Elias. Well, it was fun while it lasted.

3 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
8. The Miz and Shane-O-Mac Dismantle The Bar

The unlikely, and inexperienced tandem of The Miz and Shane McMahon dethroned The Bar in valiant fashion during Royal Rumble. The five-time, Tag Team Champions were more than 100 days into their reign and looked to be firm favorites as they pummelled the challengers for a large portion of the match.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for WWE’s newest team as The Miz was dealt a hefty beating as Shane-O-Mac looked on. Events looked to turn when a fired-up Shane made the hot tag, but hopes were dashed once again when he failed to hit Sheamus and Cesaro with the patented ‘Coast to Coast’ kick. Down but not out, The Miz would eventually get back into the action by blasting Sheamus with a Skull Crushing Finale, allowing Shane-O-Mac to dazzle Chase Field with an awesome Shooting Star Press for the win. The Miz and Shane now have the right to call themselves the best tag team in the world.

4 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
7. Daniel Bryan Gets Some Muscle

Two of WWE’s most technically skilled Superstars went at it with the WWE Championship in play, but gone are the days where the champion would set an example of pure sportsmanship. Daniel Bryan, who is now more of a protest man than a “YES!” man, was able to walk away from Chase Field with the belt, following a little help from an imposing friend.

Eric Rowan, who was previously in the Wyatt Family, and then made up one half of the Bludgeon Brothers, appeared at the end of a hard-fought contest to dash AJ’s hopes of regaining the Championship. The gigantic Rowan, decked out in a lumberjack shirt, made an unexpected appearance and flattened Styles, allowing ‘Captain Planet’ to rack up yet another defense by unscrupulous means. With some added muscle, Bryan’s grip on the WWE Championship seems to be firmer than ever.

5 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
6. You Can’t Stop 'The Beast'

For Finn Balor, this match was a chance to avenge his disappointing 24-hour reign as the first-ever Universal Champion. But his surprising string of flashy aerial offense only accomplished one thing: it pissed Brock Lesnar off. While victory, and a second run with the gold, seemed to be well in sight for the lighter challenger, it failed to materialize once Lesnar got rolling.

In the finish, Brock sucked up the punishment he was dealt by Balor and forced Finn to submit by way of a kimura armbar. The MMA specialist then proceeded to dish out a brutal post-match beating on the popular Irishman. As is often the case, WWE fans that bet against Lesnar end up disappointed. The former UFC Champ holds the record for the most combined days as WWE Universal Champion, and it may be a while yet before anyone relieves him of that belt.

6 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
5. Asuka Humbles ‘The Man’

The night's proceedings officially kicked-off with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line as Japan’s Asuka sought to defend the gold against Ireland’s challenger, "The Man" Becky Lynch. With rumors abound that WWE may showcase its first female WrestleMania main event in April, victory meant everything for both girls.

Having spent the last several months claiming to be "The Man," and trash talking the rest of the locker room, Becky would need to put her money where her mouth was against the fearsome champ, since victory against Asuka would earn her both the SmackDown Women’s Championship and a real shot of being considered for one of the most monumental WrestleMania matches in its 35-year history. Those dreams were cut short, however, when "The Empress of Tomorrow" slammed Lynch with a spinning suplex from the canvas to the outside, resulting in Lynch taking a hard landing on the floor below.

"The Lass Kicker" would manage to get herself back in the match and came close to victory by applying the Dis-arm-her submission hold, but was instead forced to tap out when the champ placed her in a devastating Asuka-Lock. This was no doubt the most disappointing moment of Lynch’s career, and a firm statement that Asuka is not merely a transitional champion in WWE.

7 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
4. Ronda Rousey Bankrupts The Boss

Sasha Banks wasted no time taking the fight straight to WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey, as she worked her arm, displaying characteristic confidence and commanding support from the vast majority of the live crowd in attendance. Rousey’s shoulder looked like it might pop right out of its socket as Sasha manipulated the champion’s limbs further, inflicting significant damage and eyeing her 5th RAW Women’s Championship. But on this night, "The Boss" simply couldn’t close the deal.

Despite Banks's successful offense, Rousey stayed in the game, fighting back but finding her striking power limited because of the punishment to her arm. With submission holds now unavailable to the champion, Rousey would take everything that Banks could give, finally putting the challenger away via pinfall, thanks to her Piper's Pit slam. For now, Sasha Banks can take pride in still being a four-time Champion, but for Rousey, a WrestleMania main event took another step toward reality.

8 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
3. Nia Jax Goes Rogue

Standing at 6' and weighing in a 255lbs, Nia Jax certainly has the stats to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble, but she was given a rude awakening after going rogue and mixing it up with the fellas. Jax had made it all the way to the final four in the Women’s Rumble earlier that evening, but instead of hitting the showers following her elimination, she attempted another shot at WrestleMania glory by taking R-Truth’s Number 30 position and inserting herself into to the men’s contest.

Nia joined Chyna, Beth Phoenix, and Karma in becoming one of a select few women that have entered this match. But, after eliminating Mustafa Ali, it was downhill from there. Jax was met with some fierce resistance from Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio and was swiftly sent packing. It was a rare moment, especially post ‘Attitude Era’ where the men and women of WWE got physical with each other, and it’s a moment that will no doubt be discussed by pro wrestling critics for some time to come.

9 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
2. Seth Rollins Burns Braun to Win the Rumble

The dynamics of the Men’s Royal Rumble shifted during the pre-show when it was announced that John Cena would no longer be an entrant due to an injury inflicted on RAW by Drew McIntyre. With Cena now out of sight, Strowman would be dealt a lifeline by taking his place.

Braun’s path to the Rumble had been a rocky one to say the least. "The Monster Among Men" had originally been given a Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar, but then had that match taken away from him after an altercation with Vince McMahon—ultimately leading to the destruction of Vinnie Mac’s limo. Now part of the Rumble match itself, Braun had a chance to get back in the title hunt and was seen as a shoe-in to get those hands raised, especially since he’d won the 40-Man Greatest Royal Rumble held in Saudi Arabia. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Seth Rollins, who had drawn number 10, carried off an absolute shocker when he eliminated the "Monster Among Men" to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 35. This sets up a number of exciting potential main events at Mania, but the smart money says Rollins may have a date with a certain "Beast" on April 7.

10 of 10
Courtesy of WWE
1. There’s No Denying ‘The Man’

They say that you can’t keep a good man down, and that certainly proved to be the case in the second-ever Women’s Royal Rumble for "The Man" Becky Lynch. After being humbled by Asuka earlier in the night, Lynch would capitalize on Lana being unfit to enter, and officially took her place after pleading with WWE official Dave Finlay.

The closing moments of the Women’s Rumble came down to familiar rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and with momentum on her side, the "Irish Lass Kicker" would finally take a step towards a potential all-female WrestleMania main event. Charlotte went for a big boot but Becky slipped underneath and countered with a clothesline, sending Flair sailing over the top rope and creating one of the most positive crowd reactions in recent WWE memory. The collective mouths of pro wrestling fans all over the world are now watering at the prospect of Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey as the headliner for WrestleMania 35.

Topics:
Comments