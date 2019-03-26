The 10 Best Pro Wrestlers Not Signed to WWE

The WWE is a worldwide television phenomenon that produces more than 300 live events each year and through its various brands, has somewhere in the ballpark of 250 active performers on its books. But, with independent wrestling currently thriving, and rival groups quickly expanding, there is still a healthy list of world-class grapplers that are wowing non-WWE crowds on a nightly basis.



IMPACT, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling are just some of the groups set on putting out an amazing product in their own right, and so, with WrestleMania 35 just around the corner, we take a look, in no particular order, at 10 awesome pro wrestlers that are not signed to WWE, including high-flyers, great technicians, and truly masterful characters.

Whilst we agree that a list of 10 is really only scratching the surface, you may just find one or two of your favorites here.

Images Courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

