Etsuo Hara / Contributor / Getty

News

The 10 Best Pro Wrestlers Not Signed to WWE

With WrestleMania around the corner, some of the industry’s most sought-after talents are grappling in other promotions. Is your favorite here?

This Championship Fight Included a Referee Being Put to Sleep by a Spinning Back Fist thumbnail by
Etsuo Hara / Contributor / Getty

The WWE is a worldwide television phenomenon that produces more than 300 live events each year and through its various brands, has somewhere in the ballpark of 250 active performers on its books. But, with independent wrestling currently thriving, and rival groups quickly expanding, there is still a healthy list of world-class grapplers that are wowing non-WWE crowds on a nightly basis.

IMPACT, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling are just some of the groups set on putting out an amazing product in their own right, and so, with WrestleMania 35 just around the corner, we take a look, in no particular order, at 10 awesome pro wrestlers that are not signed to WWE, including high-flyers, great technicians, and truly masterful characters.

Whilst we agree that a list of 10 is really only scratching the surface, you may just find one or two of your favorites here.

Images Courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

For information on IMPACT Wrestling visit: impactwrestling.com

For information on Ring of Honor visit: rohwrestling.com

For information on All Elite Wrestling visit: allelitewrestling.com

For information on New Japan Pro Wrestling visit: njpw1972.com

1 of 10
Rhett Titus (Ring of Honor)

The self-proclaimed “Mr. Survival of the Fittest” started training at the Ring of Honor Wrestling Academy at 17 years of age, where he received schooling from none other than multi-time WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan.

Beyond world-class mat skills, this highly charismatic star has a sense of humor and the type of charisma that most grapplers only dream of, with many of his mannerisms recalling the likes of "Ravishing" Rick Rude. Not only is Rhett chiseled—he’s an incredibly accomplished athlete, with a frog splash that is among one of the best ever.

2 of 10
Will Ospreay (New Japan Pro Wrestling)

The Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay, is considered by many to be the best Junior Heavyweight in the world of pro wrestling. This English star has found acclaim not just because of his innovative high-flying and technical ability, but he also cuts a mean promo too.

Currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling, Will is the NEVER Openweight Champion and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He also won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in 2016. Ospreay is in demand all over the globe and regularly competes in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. Even without WWE's platform, he managed to get himself ranked number 12 in the world on the 2018 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500.

3 of 10
Scarlett Bordeaux (IMPACT Wrestling)

It's not hard to see why Scarlett Bordeaux goes by the name “The Smoke Show,” but she has drawn both controversy and acclaim by embracing her curves and refusing to be “Hot Shamed.” For many, Scarlett is a breath of fresh air in the post ‘Attitude’ era, reminding us that empowerment can come from self-confidence, something that Scarlett certainly has in abundance. Whatever your take on Scarlett’s political correctness, this former model is commanding the spotlight.

IMPACT’s hottest star is no stranger to the world of pro wrestling: she trained under both Al Snow and Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore, and was even showcased on Monday Night RAW as a Rosebud (remember them?). She also had a brief match on RAW in 2016, losing in a quick squash to Nia Jax. This can be chalked up as the type of experience gained by an up-and-coming young wrestler paying her dues, and since then, Scarlett has proven herself a welcome addition to IMPACT Wrestling.

4 of 10
Kelly Klein (Ring of Honor)

Beginning her career in 2007 and having received training from Les Thatcher, B.J. Whitmer, and Jimmy Yang, “The Gate Keeper” has climbed the ranks in rapid fashion since making her ROH television debut in 2016. A little more than one year from her TV debut, Kelly defeated Sumie Sakai in a Four Corner Survival match to win her first Women of Honor World Championship.

Kelly is also a regular performer with World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan and is known for her aggressive, submission style, which includes a modified guillotine known appropriately as the “End of Match” finisher.

5 of 10
Killer Kross (IMPACT Wrestling)

Kevin “Killer” Kross has made his presence felt in a big way since signing with IMPACT Wrestling in 2018. This 6’ 4” powerhouse, hailing from Las Vegas, began his career with Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling before working in Lucha-based promotions. Now that he's with IMPACT, Kross is quickly becoming a main event contender.

The aptly named “Killer” has been involved in a number of controversial moments, including the use of a cinder block to make a statement after defeating Trevor Lee, and a further incident where he tossed Taya Valkyrie into the crowd following an altercation with Brian Cage and Jonny Impact. Killer Kross is a character that will surely continue to make waves.

6 of 10
Tessa Blanchard (IMPACT Wrestling)

Much like her father and Four Horsemen member, Tully Blanchard, Tessa has a thing for gold. Right now, she holds the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship, in addition to a host of other titles picked up on the independent circuit. This third-generation wrestler made brief appearances in WWE over the years, including an appearance in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, but it's away from WWE that she's really shined. On April 4, Tessa will compete in an intergender match with Joe Ryan at United We Stand in New Jersey during WrestleMania week.

As the granddaughter of Joe Blanchard and the stepdaughter of Magnum T.A., Tessa's wrestling pedigree is hard to argue. Armed with a world-class physique and real grappling chops, she shouldn't get lost in the shuffle during this era of the Women's Revolution. 

7 of 10
Marty Scurll (Ring of Honor)

Marty Scurll is a great example of how hard work can lead to success. Beginning his career in England in 2005, he experimented with a number of wrestling personas (including “Party” Marty) before hitting the jackpot as “The Villain.” Now signed to Ring of Honor and competing regularly for NJPW, Scurll is one of the most sought-after talents in pro wrestling today.

Marty’s lengthy list of championships spans the globe, including the Revolution Pro Wrestling British Cruiserweight title and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title. He will make history on April 6 by competing for the ROH World Championship at an already sold out Madison Square Garden in a much-anticipated Triple Threat match at G1 Supercard during WrestleMania week.

8 of 10
Johnny Impact (IMPACT Wrestling)

Parkour enthusiast, and 2002 WWE Tough Enough winner, Johnny “Impact” Morrison/Hennigan is one of the most exciting performers on the pro wrestling circuit. Together with his entertaining appearances as Salty Johnson on the hit Netflix series, GLOW, and his superlative matches on the IMPACT roster, Johnny has all the ingredients a main-event player needs.

This former ECW, and WWE Tag Team Champion was also a contestant on the 37th season of Survivor, and despite only placing 12th, he was praised by fans and critics alike for his impressive character. As the current IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Johnny has plenty more to give his fans around the world. 

9 of 10
Su Young (IMPACT Wrestling)

The “Undead Bride” is without a doubt one of IMPACT Wrestling’s most intriguing characters. Her obsession with the occult and subsequent dark storylines, including holding funerals for opponents and even bringing caskets in on the action, reminds us of The Undertaker during his early, edgier days.

For women’s pro wrestling to continue to evolve, it must embrace new ways of telling stories, and with Su Young, the possibilities are endless. Born, Vannara Riggs, this gothic grappler is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, and is dead set on regaining the title.

10 of 10
Masashi Hara / Contributor / Getty
Kenny Omega

Last but certainly not least, Kenny Omega became one of the most talked about pro wrestlers of the year when his contract with NJPW expired. Soon after, he signed with new start-up promotion All Elite Wrestling in what was reported to be a four-year, multimillion dollar deal, where he will also serve as vice president of the company.

Kenny’s signing with AEW was a significant event, since he had been subjected to offers form all around the world, including WWE. Omega has a huge fanbase thanks in no small part to some incredible performances during his time in Japan. A feud with Chris Jericho broke a number of records for NJPW, too.

In 2017, Kenny was named as the Sports Illustrated ‘Wrestler of the Year,’ and while still unknown to many casual pro wrestling fans in the United States, he seems destined for further stardom once AEW lands a big-time television deal.

Topics:
Comments