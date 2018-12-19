Youtube/Gravitas Ventures

10 Bodybuilding and Fitness Documentaries to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon

From the Olympia to strongmen to CrossFit, here's the next movie you should check out on rest day.

Look, we all know that you can't be in the gym 24/7. Overworking yourself is a very real danger, and the only way you'll make any real fitness progress is by pacing yourself. So it's important to realize that turning on the TV and watching some Netflix for a whole weekend won't ruin your gains—if anything, restful time away from the weights on a regular basis is exactly what you need to give your body and mind a break.

However, that doesn't mean that your TV time can't still be productive. Instead of rewatching The Office for the 700th time, why not watch something that will inspire you to reach your goals? Thankfully, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have no shortage of fitness and bodybuilding documentaries to choose from. Whether you want to learn more about the culture of the Golden Era of bodybuilding or get up to speed on today's modern strongman and CrossFit scene, there's a little something for everyone. These 10 documentaries are perfect to binge on your off-days or while you're on the treadmill to help get you through your cardio session. 

Pumping Iron

Where to watch: Netflix

The now-iconic documentary that legitimized the sport of bodybuilding and made Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno household names is just as inspiring as it was over 40 years ago. We had the chance to sit down with director George Butler to discuss why a film that was almost never made ended up having such a huge cultural impact.

Generation Iron and Generation Iron 2

Where to watch: Hulu (Generation Iron 1), Netflix (Generation Iron 2)

The Generation Iron series exists as a modern counterpart to Pumping Iron, chronicling a number of prominent bodybuilders (including Phil Heath and Kai Greene) as they build their dream physiques. The first film focuses on the 2012 Olympia, while the sequel explores the impact of the younger generation and social media influencers on the world of bodybuilding.

Ronnie Coleman: The King

Where to watch: Netflix

Few people in the world of bodybuilding could ever hope to compete with seven-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman, who pushed himself to his absolute limits in order to be the best. The King explores Coleman's storied legacy while also chronicling the consequences of his refusal to quit working on his physique, even when he probably should have.

Muscle and Medals

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sometimes you need to reach rock bottom before you can get to the top. Muscle and Medals covers the highs and lows of IFBB pro Romane Lanceford, who goes from a promising upstart in the bodybuilding circuit to having his career in jeopardy after he's hospitalized because a foot infection.

Born Strong

Where to Watch: Netflix

If you're curious about the world of professional strongmen, Born Strong covers four of the best: Eddie Hall, Brian Shaw, Zydrunas Savickas, and, of course, Hafthor Bjornsson, also known for playing “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones. The film chronicles the four competitors as they attempt to win the Arnold Strongman Classic, lifting weights that would seem impossible to many. And if watching Born Strong has you interested in seeing more of Eddie Hall, we've got some good news...

Eddie: Strongman

Where to watch: Netflix

Eddie: Strongman puts the focus squarely on Hall as he works to reach his goal of becoming The World's Strongest Man. Having won his first championship when he was only 22, the documentary follows two years of Hall's life as he remains laser-focused on becoming stronger than anyone else before–or after–him.

Fittest on Earth

Where to watch: Netflix

Looking beyond the Olympia and the Arnold Classic, one of the fiercest competitions of the year is the annual CrossFit Games, where thousands of would-be champions run a gauntlet of challenging feats. A Decade of Fitness celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the games in 2016, covering the trials and tribulations of those who want to be the best.

The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth

Where to watch: Netflix

The sequel to A Decade of Fitness, The Redeemed and the Dominant follows the journey of several athletes in the Crossfit Games, including 2017 winners Tia-Clair Toomey and Matt Fraser.

The Perfect Physique

Where to watch: Netflix

This film covers a plethora of fitness cover models and Olympia athletes as they each explain why bodybuilding and aesthetic fitness means so much to them. Among the stars highlighted is fitness model icon, and former Muscle & Fitness cover star, the late Greg Plitt, whom the film is dedicated to.

Functional Fitness

Where to watch: Netflix

Rather than focusing entirely on competition, Functional Fitness explores the community behind CrossFit and why such a punishing and unforgiving workout routine has gained such a devoted and passionate following. If you want to see what drives someone to strive for the perfect body, this should provide a good idea.

