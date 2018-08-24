10 Epic Throwback Photos of Dolph Lundgren

In 1985, Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren took American screens by storm when he portrayed Rocky Balboa's stone-faced Russian nemesis, Ivan Drago, in Rocky IV. The 6'5" Swede towered over Sylvester Stallone's Rocky (pictured above) and became an instant icon for his downright imposing physique.

Since then, he's appeared in a laundry list of films, including American action franchises like The Expendables and Universal Soldier. And more than 32 years after the release of Rocky IV, Lundgren is reprising his role as Drago in November 2018's Creed II, and it's rumored that he and Stallone will exchange blows once more in the upcoming spin-off.

Now 60 years old, Lundgren still crushes it in the gym and has a physique that anyone would be proud of, but everyone loves a good throwback from time to time—especially when those throwbacks involve legendary movie roles.

Check out some of our favorite Lundgren throwbacks for some serious fitness motivation.