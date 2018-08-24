Sunset Boulevard / Getty

10 Epic Throwback Photos of Dolph Lundgren

The longtime actor and model has always been fit, and there are plenty of photos to prove it.

Sunset Boulevard / Getty
In 1985, Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren took American screens by storm when he portrayed Rocky Balboa's stone-faced Russian nemesis, Ivan Drago, in Rocky IV. The 6'5" Swede towered over Sylvester Stallone's Rocky (pictured above) and became an instant icon for his downright imposing physique. 

Since then, he's appeared in a laundry list of films, including American action franchises like The Expendables and Universal Soldier. And more than 32 years after the release of Rocky IV, Lundgren is reprising his role as Drago in November 2018's Creed II, and it's rumored that he and Stallone will exchange blows once more in the upcoming spin-off.  

Now 60 years old, Lundgren still crushes it in the gym and has a physique that anyone would be proud of, but everyone loves a good throwback from time to time—especially when those throwbacks involve legendary movie roles.

Check out some of our favorite Lundgren throwbacks for some serious fitness motivation.

10 Epic Throwback Photos of Dolph Lundgren
United Artists / Handout / Getty

In Rocky IV, Lundgren appeared as Rocky Balboa's iconic nemesis, Russian heavyweight boxer Ivan Drago. 

Pool Arnal/Garcia/Urli / Getty

Lundgren got a workout in at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival. 

dolphlundgren / Instagram
Lundgren shared this throwback on Instagram, showing off a tanned and ripped physique. 

​Modeling in NY while trying to get into the movies. #movies #modeling

A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on

dolphlundgren / Instagram
Even during his modeling days, Lundgren sported a ripped build.

Drago stretching, getting ready for Creed!

A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on

dolphlundgren / Instagram
As any fitness fanatic, including Lundgren, knows, stretching is key to staying injury free.

Archive Photos / Getty

In 1987's Masters of the Universe, Lundgren brought He-Man to life on the big screen.

Working the heavy bag pre Rocky days.

A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on

dolphlundgren / Instagram
Even before his Rocky days, the heavy bag was a part of Lundgren's fitness regimen. 

Archive Photos / Getty

In the 1991 buddy cop-action film Showdown in Little Tokyo, Lundgren kicked ass alongside Brandon Lee.  

From my Muscle & Fitness shoot

A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on

dolphlundgren / Instagram
This throwback from the May 2015 issue of Muscle & Fitness proves that after all these years, Lundgren's physique is still cover-ready.

dolphlundgren / Instagram

In another Masters of the Universe throwback, Lundgren shared a behind-the-scenes look at his iconic muscle.

