The 10 Most Legit Tough Guys in WWE History

Few would argue that it takes a special kind of athlete to make it as a WWE Superstar. Sports Entertainers often perform in more than 200 matches each year, navigating the globe and dealing with nagging injuries along the way, all with little sleep and no off-season like in other sports.

The WWE lifestyle is certainly not for the faint of heart, and every so often a grappler becomes legendary not just for his ability to get things done inside the ring, but for an insane level of toughness outside the ring too. We take a look at 10 Tough Guys that are perhaps the most “alpha” in WWE history.

Watch these WWE Tough Guys on-demand by subscribing to WWE Network. To get your first month for FREE, visit wwe.com for details.