10 Things You Need to Know About All Elite Wrestling

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is a new pro wrestling organization that is set to provide wrestling fans all over the world with original special events and, after announcing a landmark TV deal, we now know that the company will start broadcasting weekly television programming later in the year.

This upstart group has serious financial clout, boasts top tier talent, and has managed to break Las Vegas records before the bell has even rung on their inaugural pay-per-view, “Double or Nothing.”

Here, Muscle & Fitness has you covered with some insight into AEW, its roster of superstars, upcoming television shows, and overall direction as we hook you up with 10 things you need to know.

AEW is available May 25 via online streaming service BleacherReportLive.com, or as a traditional pay-per-view in the United States. In the United Kingdom, ITV Box Office will broadcast the show live. Internationally, the show can be accessed through FITE.tv. For more information, visit www.allelitewrestling.com