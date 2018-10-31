11 of Jujimufu's Craziest Stunts on Instagram

Jon Call, also known by his Instagram handle, jujimufu, is incredibly fit in a way not many Insta-famous lifters are. Sure, he’ll rep out heavy deadlifts and squats or lift some Atlas stones, but he’ll just as easily drop into a split or do numerous backflips. Couple his fitness level with a great sense of humor, and you’ve got some entertaining social media content.

Whether he’s dressed up in a hilarious costume while deadlifting or dabbling in backyard wrestling, it’s clear that Call doesn’t take himself too seriously. And, to be fair, he has nothing to prove when it comes to his overall fitness. Even when he’s not lifting heavy, he shows off surprising flexibility for someone so strong.

Click through to check out some of his Instagram antics, and follow him at @jujimufu.