11 of Jujimufu's Craziest Stunts on Instagram

Jon Call's strength and flexibility make him one-of-a-kind when it comes to Instagram feats of fitness.

Jon Call, also known by his Instagram handle, jujimufu, is incredibly fit in a way not many Insta-famous lifters are. Sure, he’ll rep out heavy deadlifts and squats or lift some Atlas stones, but he’ll just as easily drop into a split or do numerous backflips. Couple his fitness level with a great sense of humor, and you’ve got some entertaining social media content

Whether he’s dressed up in a hilarious costume while deadlifting or dabbling in backyard wrestling, it’s clear that Call doesn’t take himself too seriously. And, to be fair, he has nothing to prove when it comes to his overall fitness. Even when he’s not lifting heavy, he shows off surprising flexibility for someone so strong. 

Click through to check out some of his Instagram antics, and follow him at @jujimufu

Hex-bar deadlifts are a workout, and so is carrying another person on your shoulders. Call opted to do both at once while dressed as a banana.

These triple-decker pushups and various pushup-related stunts are definitely harder than they look.

Plenty of people can't even do a pullup, so doing them with one finger is unimaginably difficult. 

When just one squat variation wasn’t enough, Call went for three at once.

Call showed off some Ninja Warrior-style moves in these three videos. 

Call showed off some creativity and his sense of humor with these deadlifts.

Roasting nuts and marshmallows over an open fire.

Individually, doing a split and toasting marshmallows to perfection take skill. Together, they’re even more impressive.

Agility ladders just don’t cut it for Call.

It may be called a safety squat bar, but the addition of pouring coffee makes it pretty risky. 

58 LB THOR HAMMER VS MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE POSTS.

Plenty of influencers flood their feeds with motivational quotes, but Call took a different route with the help of a 58-pound hammer.

Let’s be real: A chalk-covered trampoline can only lead to coughing.

