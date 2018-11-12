The 25 Greatest Matches in WWE History

WWE provides pro wrestling fans with all the thrills and spills of an action movie, while delivering comedy, intrigue, and some seriously emotional moments along the way. Having coined the phrase “sports entertainment” in the ‘80s, every now and then, a hot feud is capped off by a match so great that it lives on forever in the hearts of viewers and sets the bar even higher for future confrontations.

We look at 25 of the most memorable matches in World Wrestling Entertainment history in this monumental—and likely contested—list. Looking beyond technique alone, we scoured the archives for the matches that have stood the test of time as far as drama, creativity, and that intangible X factor. Are your favorites here?

Relive the greatest matches in WWE history on the WWE Network. For further information, or to get your first month FREE, visit wwe.com