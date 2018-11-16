5 Ways to Combat Seasonal Depression in the Winter

As the weather turns colder and days get shorter, it’s common to feel a little off. Maybe you miss leaving work when the sun’s still out. Or maybe you just miss baseball season. But according to Nada Milosavljevic, M.D., J .D., a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, it could be more serious than that.

Seasonal affective disorder (or SAD) is a subtype of depression that affects about 5% of the US. population each year. SAD can strike anyone, so to help you recognize the symptoms and set yourself up for a happier winter, here are the good doctor’s top tips for fighting SAD.