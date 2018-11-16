gruizza / Getty
News
5 Ways to Combat Seasonal Depression in the Winter
Winter is coming. And with it, seasonal depression. Here are five ways to prep for and combat it.
As the weather turns colder and days get shorter, it’s common to feel a little off. Maybe you miss leaving work when the sun’s still out. Or maybe you just miss baseball season. But according to Nada Milosavljevic, M.D., J .D., a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, it could be more serious than that.
Seasonal affective disorder (or SAD) is a subtype of depression that affects about 5% of the US. population each year. SAD can strike anyone, so to help you recognize the symptoms and set yourself up for a happier winter, here are the good doctor’s top tips for fighting SAD.
1 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
2 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
3 of 5
Hoozone / Getty
4 of 5
GARO/PHANIE / Getty
5 of 5
Shutterstock