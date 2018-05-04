7 Times Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Made Us Want a Shot of Tequila

Any bodybuilder will tell you that one of the first steps should take in your quest to shred your physique is swearing off alcohol. And we'll admit that booze isn't the most gains-friendly indulgence when consumed in excess, but everyone's entitled to a cheat meal—or drink—every once in a while.
Case in point: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
If you're not one of his 105 million Instagram followers, you may be thinking, "There's no way that guy cheats on his diet." But he does—and as with everything else he does, he does it big. (His cheat meals are legendary, as our friends over at Men's Journal proved indisputably.)
In addition to his eating-challenge-worthy sugar binges, Johnson's been known to enjoy an occasional shot or two of tequila—his drink of choice—on cheat days, and he's not afraid to admit it. In fact, rumor has it he's got his own tequila in the works. He hasn't officially announced it, but it would make total sense, and we would totally buy it.
On Instagram, The Rock's affinity for the Mexican liquor shows through from time to time, and we're not afraid to admit that it gives us serious tequila FOMO. That aside, it also makes us want to drink to whatever accomplishment Johnson's celebrating at the time.
Check out some of the posts that make us want to toast with The Rock below.
1. The time he topped of an epic cheat meal with a double shot:
All my friends went to a very cool, glamorous Hollywood party tonight with lots of pretty people, but who needs that headache, when you can have this party. Huge stack of banana, chocolate chip pancakes. Pure Canadian maple syrup, jar of crunchy peanut butter ready to be slathered all over the cakes and a double shot of tequila on the side. And a great doc on the history of the Irish American Mob. My kinda party #DukeOfTheWestside
2. When he celebrated the world premiere of the first Rampage trailer:
Brother I’m in. Raising a glass to... the pitch. The last time writer/director @rawsonthurber (dapper gentleman to my left) pitched me an idea for a movie.. I listened intently (we had just made Central Intelligence together). At the end of that pitch, I was so impressed by his original concept idea, I simply said, BROTHER I’M IN. Two years later we launch the world premiere trailer for that original concept idea.. #SKYSCRAPER. Now we sit and Rawson has pitched yet another original concept idea for a movie that’s again, very impressive. Big, global, fun, sexy, cool and thrilling... and my character will make you think twice about ever judging a book by its cover - even after you’ve read every page. My producing partners @flynnpictureco & @hhgarcia41 loved Rawson’s pitch too as you can tell by their big ass Kool Aid smiles. And yes, I may be on my 5th tequila, but I can still say with 99.7% sharp intellect and clarity, BROTHER, I’M IN. Can. Not. Wait. To get this movie made for you guys - you’re gonna love it. Another round to go please.. #Cheers #ThePitch #OriginalConcept
3. When he toasted to a slew of accomplishments that we can barely keep track of:
Grateful to have this (tequila infused) celebratory dinner. Last week was an extraordinary week of @sevenbucksprod business. JUMANJI becoming Sony’s 3rd highest grossing movie of all time. Announcing THE TITAN GAMES with NBC. Global trailer launch of SKYSCRAPER and the big sale of RED NOTICE to Universal & Legendary. No success ever happens alone. We’re all a product of our environment and the hard working people we keep around us. From the right, @bslater9 (WME partner and my lead agent), @flynnpictureco (my lead producing partner/founder of Flynn Pics), @ms.wendyjane (VP of Flynn Pics), @rawsonthurber (writer/director SKYSCRAPER & RED NOTICE and all around good handsome egg) and some big, brown, bald, tattooed circus act who just keeps photobombing his way into otherwise great pictures. But at least he pays the tab so he’s good for something. #gratefulSOB
4. When he posted this photo of his second daughter, Jasmine, to announce out he'd be having yet another daughter (who was just born in April) with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime
5. The time he wished everyone a Merry Christmas with the help of Henry Cavill.
6. When he celebrated winning a People's Choice Award.
Big night. Lots of famous people and stuff. Midnight and all the babies are asleep. Dog too. Takin' a quiet moment of gratitude.. THANK YOU. It's an honor and privilege to work hard for you and entertain you. I will now entertain this sexy shot of chilled Don Julio. #PeoplesChoiceAwards #FavoriteActor #Ballers
7. Finally, when he and his (fast asleep) dog had an epic boys' night.
Boys night! First time in months it's no women in the house and just bros. Our fav bottle of Don Julio, blues playin' on our speakers and just two dudes doin' cool dude sh*t. Cause when the kitty cats are away, the boys.. we gon' play! #HelluvaSaturdayNightParty #PutsBackDonJulio #HereWeComeNetflix #ManlyMen
Regardless of whether you choose to drink or take a pass on that shot, it's tough to deny that some of his posts give you the feeling that a swig of tequila would hit the spot.
Follow The Rock on Instagram at @therock to keep up with his latest projects.