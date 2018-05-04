News

7 Times Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Made Us Want a Shot of Tequila

Fine, alcohol and bodybuilding don't typically mix—but even Dwayne Johnson makes an exception for tequila

The Rock
Any bodybuilder will tell you that one of the first steps should take in your quest to shred your physique is swearing off alcohol. And we'll admit that booze isn't the most gains-friendly indulgence when consumed in excess, but everyone's entitled to a cheat meal—or drink—every once in a while.

Case in point: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

If you're not one of his 105 million Instagram followers, you may be thinking, "There's no way that guy cheats on his diet." But he does—and as with everything else he does, he does it big. (His cheat meals are legendary, as our friends over at Men's Journal proved indisputably.)

In addition to his eating-challenge-worthy sugar binges, Johnson's been known to enjoy an occasional shot or two of tequila—his drink of choice—on cheat days, and he's not afraid to admit it. In fact, rumor has it he's got his own tequila in the works. He hasn't officially announced it, but it would make total sense, and we would totally buy it.

On Instagram, The Rock's affinity for the Mexican liquor shows through from time to time, and we're not afraid to admit that it gives us serious tequila FOMO. That aside, it also makes us want to drink to whatever accomplishment Johnson's celebrating at the time.

Check out some of the posts that make us want to toast with The Rock below.

1. The time he topped of an epic cheat meal with a double shot:


2. When he celebrated the world premiere of the first Rampage trailer:


3. When he toasted to a slew of accomplishments that we can barely keep track of:


4. When he posted this photo of his second daughter, Jasmine, to announce out he'd be having yet another daughter (who was just born in April) with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.


5. The time he wished everyone a Merry Christmas with the help of Henry Cavill.


6. When he celebrated winning a People's Choice Award.


7. Finally, when he and his (fast asleep) dog had an epic boys' night.


Regardless of whether you choose to drink or take a pass on that shot, it's tough to deny that some of his posts give you the feeling that a swig of tequila would hit the spot.

Follow The Rock on Instagram at @therock to keep up with his latest projects.

