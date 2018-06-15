Courtesy WWE

News

7 WWE Superstars to Watch Out for at Money in the Bank 2018

Who will climb the ladder to success this year?

This Championship Fight Included a Referee Being Put to Sleep by a Spinning Back Fist thumbnail by
Courtesy WWE
View Gallery (7)

Since the inception of the Money in the Bank (MITB) briefcase at WrestleMania in 2005, 19 WWE superstars have earned possession of the case and the guaranteed title shot contract contained inside it. On June 17, eight men and eight women will head to the Allstate Arena in Chicago to battle in separate MITB contests. 

To win Money in the Bank, you must survive a multi-person ladder-match and be the first to grab the case from high above the ring. The owner of the briefcase can then use his or her contract to challenge the existing champion at any time, even during an existing championship match. This stacks the odds greatly in the favor of the Money in the Bank winner, because they can attack an already spent champion and pin them, and it’s all within the rules.  Ahead of Sunday’s big event, M&F takes a closer look at seven WWE superstars who could make BANK.

7 WWE Superstars to Watch Out for at Money in the Bank 2018
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
Courtesy WWE
1. Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor has been nothing short of extraordinary in the run up to Money in the Bank. The fighting Irishman qualified for his spot in the eight-man Ladder Match by defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a gripping Triple Threat Match. His high-flying style will serve him well on Sunday.

As the first ever universal champion, Finn has been chasing a second run with a top-level Championship for quite some time, but he has come up short after some incredible efforts. Given his dedication and will to succeed, MITB may be the right time for Finn to take that final step to WWE stardom once again. 

2 of 7
Courtesy WWE
2. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has spent the vast majority of her WWE career to date wearing a women’s championship belt, but she lost it to Nia Jax back in April at WrestleMania. For Alexa, the eight women Ladder Match is a chance to grab the briefcase and get back into title contention. 

Little Miss Bliss has all the tools to overcome her seven opponents. She’s smart, she’s quick, and most of all she’s as ruthless as they come. Alexa Bliss would step over her own best friend to grab the briefcase, and it’s a trait that might earn her the right to be called Miss Money in the Bank.

3 of 7
Courtesy WWE
3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens may very well be the most cunning contender in the men’s MITB match this Sunday. Mr. “KO” will stop at nothing to try and win a World Championship. He qualified for the big event with a little help (cheating) from his best pal Sami Zayn and is now in the running to win the much-coveted briefcase. 

Owens is sadistic in the ring and will think nothing of taking the steel ladder and bashing his foes square in the head with it. After all, this is the man who once blindsided his then 70-year-old boss and WWE owner, Vince McMahon. Kevin Owens is a motivated prize fighter, and prizes don’t come much bigger than a guaranteed shot at the WWE World Championship. 

4 of 7
Courtesy WWE
4. Ember Moon

Ember Moon is the newest member of the WWE roster to compete in the women’s MITB match, but underestimate her at your peril. Moon was the first woman to qualify after she bested both Ruby Riott and hot favorite Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match on Monday Night RAW. 

The former NXT women’s champion has exploded onto the RAW brand with her high-impact style, causing a major upset by pinning Alexa Bliss in her first WWE match the night after WrestleMania. Ember Moon may be the strongest girl in the match, and this could be the key to victory. Can she throw her opponents out of the ring long enough to buy valuable ladder climbing time?

5 of 7
Courtesy WWE
5. Bobby Roode

“Glorious” Bobby Roode is ripped and ready ahead of this Sunday’s Money in the Bank extravaganza. The former United States champion has been struggling to maintain a solid win/loss record in recent weeks, but possession of the MITB briefcase could change his fortunes in an instant, so he may be open to a little attitude adjustment in order to realize his potential. 

Many fans agree that now is the time for Roode to stop smiling and start showing the more cut-throat side of his character. Indeed, if there was ever a time to be selfish and bend the rules, a Ladder Match against seven other opponents would be it. 

6 of 7
Courtesy WWE
6. Becky Lynch

The “Lass Kicker” earned her shot at the briefcase by defeating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a highly physical Triple Threat Match. The fiery Irishwoman is no stranger to gold either: Becky Lynch was the first ever WWE SmackDown Live! women’s champion. For Lynch, Sunday represents a chance to get back into the title picture. 

Becky is able to blast her foes with hard-hitting strikes or take them down with her speed. Add this to her incredible toughness, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better contender for the upcoming Ladder Match. Given Becky’s passion and dreams of holding the title once again, expect her to cash in the briefcase in very quickly if she can get her hands on it.

7 of 7
Courtesy WWE
7. Braun Strowman

There are seven contenders in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder-Match and then there is Braun Strowman! The “Monster Among Us” is a sure favorite to break the bank in Chicago. 

Braun leaves a trail of victories wherever he goes and would love to add the briefcase to his list of accomplishments in 2018, which include wining the Tag Team Titles with a 10-year-old kid and ousting 49 other combatants to win the Greatest Royal Rumble Trophy in Saudi Arabia. 

That being said, it is Braun’s first ever MITB Ladder Match, so experience is not on his side. He will also have to content with those pesky opponents ganging up in order to overpower him, but even taking all this into consideration, it’s difficult to see how Strowman won’t be victorious once again this Sunday. Never bet against a monster. 

Comments