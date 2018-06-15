7 WWE Superstars to Watch Out for at Money in the Bank 2018

Since the inception of the Money in the Bank (MITB) briefcase at WrestleMania in 2005, 19 WWE superstars have earned possession of the case and the guaranteed title shot contract contained inside it. On June 17, eight men and eight women will head to the Allstate Arena in Chicago to battle in separate MITB contests.

To win Money in the Bank, you must survive a multi-person ladder-match and be the first to grab the case from high above the ring. The owner of the briefcase can then use his or her contract to challenge the existing champion at any time, even during an existing championship match. This stacks the odds greatly in the favor of the Money in the Bank winner, because they can attack an already spent champion and pin them, and it’s all within the rules. Ahead of Sunday’s big event, M&F takes a closer look at seven WWE superstars who could make BANK.