This 72-year-old is More Badass Than You, Deal With it

Constantly hitting the gym and pushing your limits within the gym is a goal that isn't only physically tasking, but mentally challenging as well. However, if you take a look at Lauren Bruzzone’s Instagram page and you don’t feel even a tiny kick a motivation, you just may be a career couch potato. On her page you’ll see her performing plate get-ups, diamond pushups, and farmer’s carry. At 72 years old she's pushing her limits during every gym outing. Her weapon of choice to stay fit is CrossFit.

In addition to keeping herself in killer shape, she’s also a beacon of motivation for others. Here she posted a screenshot from a young woman who felt inspired by her Instagram.

We spoke with Bruzzone to talk about her fitness routine, CrossFit, and what motivates her.