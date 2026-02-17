Samson Dauda’s intention to build mass while readying to reclaim his position as Mr. Olympia was illustrated recently as the “Nigerian Lion” shared an epic push and pull arm day, fit for ruling the bodybuilding jungle once more. Here’s how to try it yourself.

Dauda looked seriously swole as he posted the session for his 1.6 million Instagram followers to observe. With a straight to the point caption that simply stated, “Arm Day,” there was no question that the 2024 Mr Olympia meant business, combining both pushing and pulling movements to power through this sleeve busting session, taxing both the biceps and the triceps for maximum exhaustion without the use of free weights, for greater isolation.

Samson Dauda’s Push and Pull Arm Workout Exercise List

Triceps Cable Pushdowns

Single Arm Preacher Curls

Triceps Pushdown Machine

Incline Bench Assisted Single Arm Hammer Curls

Single Arm Cable Triceps Pushdowns

Bicep Cable Curls

Samson Dauda’s Cable Push and Pull Arm Workout Routine

Push: While Triceps Cable Pushdowns are often referred to as pulldowns, the way to get it right is to remember that push movements tend to target the triceps, whereas pull movements are utilized for the biceps. So, starting out with cable pushdowns, Dauda dialed himself in, and tucked the elbows with his feet slightly apart. This exercise will hit all three areas of the triceps, so that’s the long, lateral, and medial heads.

Pull: Single-arm preacher curls are the ultimate arm tester, and taking a unilateral approach makes sure of symmetry in terms of strength and balance. Dauda is able to work the long and short heads of his biceps, while also taxing the forearms.

Push: Alternating between triceps and biceps focused exercises, Dauda takes a seat on the triceps pushdown machine next. This is another isolation exercise that will hit all three heads of his already exhausted triceps. The movement is similar to a triceps dip, but the machine doesn’t require the same level of stability work, allowing you to focus on the target area.

Pull: Dauda demands nothing but his absolute best effort, so having already worked each arm with preacher curls, he turns his wrists, and attention, in order to complete his incline bench assisted single arm hammer curls. So, what’s the difference between these two similar movements? With a hammer curl, where the dumbbell is vertical, you’re working on over all arm size, including greater forearm activation, where as the bicep curl is more focused on the bicep. That’s why it makes great sense to utilize both muscle building movements for maximum success.

Push: Taking the same unilateral approach with his triceps as he did with biceps, Dauda crushes some single arm cable triceps pushdowns to leave no muscle fiber untested. The big man takes his time to control the weight here, making slow and deliberate muscle contractions, while getting a good stretch in.

Pull: For his well-earned finisher, The Nigerian Lion targets his biceps and makes the range of motion count once again, grabbing the bar with an underhanded grip and pausing at the top of the curl for additional time under tension. Notice how the elite bodybuilder keeps his elbows in a fixed position to isolate those biceps.

There’s no doubt that Dauda is readying himself to rule the bodybuilding jungle once more. While he won’t be competing in the 2026 Arnold Classic, the former Olympia champion is using his time away from the stage to make monster gains, readying himself for what could be a monumental comeback in Las Vegas later this year.

To follow Samson Dauda on Instagram, click here.