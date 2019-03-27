Mauricio Santana / Isa Foltin / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
News
8 Actresses Who Can Kick Your Ass
These Tinseltown beauties can take you down.
Although Captain Marvel is the first major Marvel Comics superhero to get her own movie, female action stars have been on the rise throughout the last 20 years. Beyond their dramatic exploits onscreen, many of the women who portray them are equally powerful and dedicated to turning themselves into a real-life reflection of their characters. The following list of eight women who can kick our ass proves that point.
1 of 8
Isa Foltin / Getty
2 of 8
Dan MacMedan
3 of 8
Roberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
4 of 8
Tobrina Hobson / Getty
5 of 8
Desiree Navarro / Getty
6 of 8
Mauricio Santana / Getty
7 of 8
Ben Mark Holzberg / Getty
8 of 8
VCG / Getty