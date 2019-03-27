8 Actresses Who Can Kick Your Ass

Brie Larson

Brie Larson soars as Captain Marvel, and her movie will vault over the $1 billion mark with ease. But the road to super stardom was not easy, and Larson put in the hours to make sure she was in prime shape for the part, especially considering she will also play a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame. She'd been in big-budget movies before, like Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and Kong: Skull Island, but her Marvel debut was more intense and involved. Her workout routine (which you can find on the Playbook fitness app) ran five days a week for nine months with trainer Jason Walsh and included weighted hip thrusts, weighted press ups, Bulgarian split squats, and pull-up drills. As reported by the L.A. Times, her training was split into three three-month periods: foundational training for Avengers: Endgame, training during the filming of that movie, and her Captain Marvel training along with technical work stunts and fights.

Oh, and she can push around a 5,000-pound Jeep: