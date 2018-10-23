Quinn Rooney/ Staff / Getty

News

8 Popular Bodybuilders That Never Won Mr. Olympia

They may have been a hit with fans, but the Sandow eluded them.

by
Quinn Rooney/ Staff / Getty
View Gallery (8)

The Mr. Olympia competition is no stranger to dynasties—only 14 different men have actually won the title since the first Mr. O show back in 1965. And because of extended runs by the likes of Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, plenty of accomplished bodybuilders were left as the bridesmaid, never the bride.

The problem with that is fans start to get tired of the same bodybuilder hoisting the Sandow every year. Sometimes the competitors left in second and third place are actually more popular than the winners—leading to endless discussions about who was actually deserving of the O crown. Here are some fan-favorite competitors that never came out on top, but still remain the People's Champions. 

8 Popular Bodybuilders That Never Won Mr. Olympia
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 8
close
1 of 8
Quinn Rooney/ Staff / Getty
Kai Green

From 2012 through 2014, Kai Greene was runner-up to reigning champ Phil Heath. Many saw the total freakiness of the Bronx native besting the more aesthetic lines of the champ. Greene was very vocal in espousing that view to the extent that, at the 2013 and 2014 Olympias, he signed posters as “Kai Greene, Mr. Olympia.” At the 2014 Olympia press conference, Greene hurled insults at Heath and then at the pre-judging challenged the champ to a fistfight. That seemingly was Greene’s competitive swan song, but for many he remains the People’s Champion.

2 of 8
Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images / Getty
Günter Schlierkamp

At the behest of Joe Weider, Günter Schlierkamp was given a special invite to the 1998, 2000, and 2001 Olympias, where he finished 15th, 12th, and 15th, respectively. He was given another special invite for the 2002 Olympia, and no one predicted an upturn in his fortunes. But that year the giant German finished fifth and received a standing ovation, almost unprecedented in Olympia history.

Three weeks later at the GNC Show of Strength staged in New Orleans, the 290-pounder caused a sensation by beating five-time O champ Ronnie Coleman and became the People’s Champion. It still remains only the second time in the 53-year history of the Olympia that the incumbent of the throne has been beaten in a contest other than the Mr. Olympia. (The only other occasion was when Arnold Schwarzenegger beat reigning Mr. O Sergio Oliva at the 1970 Mr. World before wresting the Olympia crown from him two weeks later.)

Photo: Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

3 of 8
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
Victor Martinez

At the 2007 Mr. Olympia, Jay Cutler was defending his crown for the first time and came up against Victor Martinez, who was in his best shape ever. As a consequence, a lot of fans saw Martinez as the 2007 champ, and they greeted his eventual runner-up spot with incredulity. Against that scenario, Martinez became the People’s Champion, and his supporters looked forward to 2008 for him to reverse the decision. Unfortunately, in January 2008, Victor slipped in the street and ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee. He returned to competition in 2009 but never recaptured his 2007 form.

Photo: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 8
Flex Wheeler
Flex Wheeler

On the three occasions (1993, 1998, and 1999) that Flex Wheeler finished as Olympia runner-up, there was no strong lobby advocating he should have won those actual contests. His most spectacular showings were wins at the 1993 and 1998 Arnold Classic, a standard the Sultan of Symmetry never replicated at the Olympia. Given those Arnold appearances, there is a strong and large contingent of fans and pundits who still nominate him as the best bodybuilder of all time, and with that résumé he is recognized as the People’s Champion.

5 of 8
Shawn Ray
Shawn Ray

As the ‘90s progressed with 260-pound Dorian Yates taking six successive Olympia titles, there was a greater focus on mass. This disturbed those who considered the sport as being more about symmetry. Backed up by his astonishing Olympia record of 12 consecutive (1990-2001) top five placements, Shawn Ray at around 210 pounds represented this school of thought. His immaculate physique and his propensity to be outspoken endeared him to fans. In the April 2003 edition of FLEX, he was voted “Best Bodybuilder Never to Win the Mr. Olympia.”

6 of 8
View this post on Instagram

A legend. He is missed. #90sbodybuilding

A post shared by Will Litz (@willlitz1976) on

Nasser El Sonbaty

In making his last defense of the Mr. Olympia title in 1997 in Long Beach, California, Dorian Yates competed with a torn left triceps (not known at the time), and there was a sustained outcry that runner-up Nasser El Sonbaty should have won the event. In the wake of that decision, the immensely popular El Sonbaty was briefly hailed as the People’s Champion.

7 of 8
Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine
Mamdouh Elssbiay

We’re talking about the 300-plus-pounder Big Ramy. After bursting onto the pro scene in 2013, the likable Egyptian has become hugely popular due to his monstrous size, affable personality, and constant improvement.

8 of 8
Tom Platz
Tom Platz

The consensus at the 1981 Mr. Olympia content was that Franco Columbo, the 1976 champ, should not have been awarded his second Mr. O crown. The view was that Chris Dickerson (second), Tom Platz (third), or Danny Padilla (fifth) should have been the winner. In fact, Platz really was the winner from that year. With his charismatic on-stage presence, unparalleled rapport with the fans, and his marketing savvy, he parlayed that loss into becoming the most popular and highest-earning bodybuilder (a reputed $250,000 per year) of that period, right up until his 1987 retirement. He was maybe the ultimate People’s Champion.

Popular Bodybuilders That Never Won Olympia
8 Bodybuilders That Never Won Mr. Olympia
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead posing.
10 Best Bodybuilders to Follow on Instagram
10 Female Fitness Influencers to Follow Right Now
10 Fit Women to Follow Right Now
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments