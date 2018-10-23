8 Popular Bodybuilders That Never Won Mr. Olympia

The Mr. Olympia competition is no stranger to dynasties—only 14 different men have actually won the title since the first Mr. O show back in 1965. And because of extended runs by the likes of Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, plenty of accomplished bodybuilders were left as the bridesmaid, never the bride.

The problem with that is fans start to get tired of the same bodybuilder hoisting the Sandow every year. Sometimes the competitors left in second and third place are actually more popular than the winners—leading to endless discussions about who was actually deserving of the O crown. Here are some fan-favorite competitors that never came out on top, but still remain the People's Champions.