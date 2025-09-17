Writer, actor, and professional wrestler AJ Mendez is known to millions as AJ Lee but had been away from the WWE spotlight for a decade before making a defiant return to SmackDown on September 5, 2025. Despite the excitement of her impromptu clash with Becky Lynch, however, Lee’s physique, complete with bulging biceps and stunning abs was long in the making.

Both Mendez and her husband, CM Punk departed WWE more than a decade ago after frustrations with the company reached boiling point, and while Punk later tried his hand at an ill-fated UFC run, eventually signing with pro wrestling rival AEW, and AJ Mendez became a best selling author, actor, and commentator on WOW women’s wrestling shows, fans never gave up hope that the anti-diva would one day return to WWE. With Punk still signed to All Elite Wrestling in June of 2023 however, Mendez posted photos of herself looking fit and strong on social media, leading to speculation about her next move, and how she’d managed to up her fitness game.

AJ Lee Explained Her Fitness Goals Back in 2023

“I never write much (on Instagram) cuz it feels like socializing and gives me introvert sweats,” wrote Mendez back in June 2023. “But I wanted to answer your questions. I started upping my fitness game last spring while shooting WOW Superheroes and stuck with it for a year.” The actor and pro wrestler explained that she’d earned a fitness certification and had recently ramped up her own program. Mendez then credited high intensity interval training (HIIT) as one of her go-to forms of exercise. Of course, HIIT is an excellent way to get both strong and shredded because it requires a relatively sort time commitment. If Mendez had been considering a return to the ring (perhaps with AEW or WOW) in 2023, HIIT was a smart move, because it also enhances the muscle’s ability to consume oxygen.

As for supplementation, the beauty revealed that she’d increased her protein intake and had also started taking creatine. In both men and women, creatine can increase muscle strength and endurance. Studies also show that creatine may have a positive impact on female hormone balance.

In order to build muscle mass, Mendez focused on the tried-and-tested method of progressive overload and made sure to fuel her more powerful frame with the right macros. “I listened to my body and gave it carbs when it wanted,” she shared. Recovery was also prioritized, and Mendez explained that she “took many off days to keep my muscles safe, because the key to consistency for me is finding a routine that feels sustainable long term.”

While AJ Lee did not return to the ring in 2023, and CM Punk left AEW after a backstage bust-up that very summer, the game changed again when Punk made a successful return to WWE later in the year. For Mendez’s legions of fans, the possibility of AJ Lee following her husband’s wrestling boots and returning to WWE became an inevitability rather than a possibility. And, it may have taken until September of 2025, but Mendez has proven that her desire to target a sustainable fitness plan was a sensible approach.

Returning to the biggest promotion in pro wrestling, Mendez looked a million dollars as she obliterated Beck Lynch on SmackDown, revealing her chiseled abs and a more muscular, leaner physique. “I’m not a doctor, this is just my personal experience, so consult a pro,” encouraged the exciting grappler in that inspirational post back in 2023. “But I believe crash diets, zero carb diets, and pushing through pain are bulls**t,” she exclaimed. “Be nice to yourself, be patient, and you’ll stick with it longer,” added Mendez. “We should never work out to earn food or punish ourselves, only to improve our physical and mental health, feel stronger, and to scare strangers on the street.”

AJ Lee’s first official match back with WWE takes place at Wrestlepalooza 2025 on Saturday, September 20, where she’ll tag-team with her husband CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins. The event will mark the first WWE premium live event on the ESPN Unlimited streaming plan in the United States and will be available via Netflix internationally.

To follow AJ Lee on Instagram, click here.